Gabby McLeod, affectionately dubbed the “Queen of Jit,” electrified the audience with her dynamic choreography while leading the Detroit Pistons Jit Team during the halftime show on March 27 at Little Caesars Arena.

Backed by a hyped-up drum and bass remix of Missy Elliott’s “Get Your Freak On,” McLeod, the team’s director, showcased her fast footwork and pulsating moves before leading members of her high-energy troupe into a coordinated dance.

At Wednesday’s halftime performance, McLeod exploded onto the court from the group, her movements quick and precise, effortlessly gliding one foot after the other. With the finesse of a Detroit native, her feet danced fluidly from side to side before she smoothly dropped to the court, showcasing rapid footwork while seated. As McLeod sprang back up, her dedicated dance team joined in, launching into a synchronized Jit routine that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

Fans react to the Pistons Jit Team’s halftime show performance.

A video of the incredible performance was shared on Instagram on April 9, and fans couldn’t get enough of watching McLeod and the Jit team get down.

“@__queengabby y’all been killing shit. Jit gone be known forever,” wrote one user.

Another Pistons fan commented, “Y’all went in on this one. Y’all had that energy up there!!!”

A third user penned, “This was amazing!”

What is Jit?

Jit dancing, originating from Detroit, Michigan, in the 1970s, according to the New York Times, is defined by its swift footwork, intricate hand movements known as “flagging,” and seamless transitions. Drawing inspiration from ballet, jazz, and hip-hop, Jit often incorporates improvisation and freestyle elements, closely intertwining with the city’s vibrant music scene.

Pioneered by the McGhee brothers (Tracey, Johnny and James), this iconic dance style gained traction within Detroit’s funk and house dance scenes. Over time, the dance has continued to evolve, giving rise to various styles and interpretations within the local dance community.

“Detroiters have a certain swagger about them, from their clothes to their personality. All those characteristics go into what Jit is,” McLeod told the NBA in 2023. “Jit is Detroit because it was made by Detroiters.”

McLeod has been Jit-dancing for over a decade, a passion born from her love for freestyle hip-hop choreography, according to her 2018 interview with the City of Detroit. The female jitter was a member of Haleem Stringz Rasul’s legendary Hardcore Detroit dance collective before she made her debut as the director of the Detroit Pistons Jit Team in November 2023.

