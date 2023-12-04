MadameNoire Featured Video

Talk about a dance battle! Two little cutie patooties are going viral online for their insane dance moves. On Nov. 7, L.Y.E Academy, based out of Memphis, Tennessee, took to Instagram with a viral video that captured two of their adorable dancers facing off in a hyped-up battle.

At the beginning of the energetic clip, one of the girls, identified as Lateria, casually gets up out of her chair and starts busting a move. The endearing youngster dons an intense look on her face as she pops, locks and shimmies throughout her dynamic routine.

At one point, Lateria circles her opponent, Nala, and confidently waves her hand in the young dancer’s face before breaking into another hyphy set.

In a follow-up video posted to the L.Y.E Academy account, Lateria can be seen leaping into a full-on backflip and dropping down into a split during her viral dance battle. The video also captures young Nala’s energetic routine, featuring many swagged-out moves. At one point, Nala leaps out of her chair into a cartwheel and showcases some serious footwork before launching into a backflip.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable duo’s style, attitude and vibrant dance moves.

“If this ain’t the cutest thing I’ve seen … They both did a great job!” one user commented.

Another fan penned, “They are soooooo talented. Well done ladies!”

A third Instagram user gushed, “Had to watch this like 50 times!!! Lil mamas did that.”

What is L.Y.E Academy?

Run by professional choreographer Ladia Yates, L.Y.E Academy offers industry-level dance training to kids and teens of all ages. Founded in 2014, the dynamic academy offers classes in a wide range of dance styles, including hip-hop, Memphis Jookin and majorette, a unique form of choreography that combines elements of jazz dance, ballet and cabaret.

Under the tutelage of Yates, students are learning the ins and outs of professional dance from a true industry leader. Originally from California, Yates moved to Memphis at the age of 16, where she quickly became enthralled in the city’s Jookin scene — a unique street dance that originates from Gangsta Walking, Buckin and Ticking, according to Music Origins. She worked her way up the ranks, dancing on BET’s 106 & Park before taking her dynamic talent to the big stage for artists like Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe and Usher.

