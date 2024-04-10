MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian B. Simone launched her new podcast, Let’s Try This Again, on April 5 and shaded her ex-best friend while doing it.

In a promotional clip posted to social media, Simone walked into what looked like a studio room set with two chairs. She took a seat in one and gestured to the other, asking the producers in the room, “Hold on, what’s going on with this?”

A set staff member quickly ran into the frame and grabbed the second chair to take it away. Finally, Simone turned back to the camera to announce the name of her new podcast, which was about to come out.

People quickly took to the comments to point out how messy the whole thing was, speculating that the bit was about her ex-best friend, Megan Ashley.

One user wrote, “She being shady and her ex-friend took the high road and didn’t say anything shady or anything I hate girls like that.”

Another added, “B. Simone seems like that friend who doesn’t want you to do better than her. Who needs enemies?”

“B.Simone BEEN corny to me. She’s never seemed genuine to me.”

On the official page for her new podcast, Simone opened up about what she wanted to do with her podcast. She introduced herself “Hey Guys! I’m B. Simone. Most of you know me as a stand-up comedian, actress, and entrepreneur. But now I want you to join me as I virtually document & take you on my healing journey.”

“This podcast is to encourage others to be resilient and find joy amid the pain. I will highlight the importance of not letting pain and disappointment taint you or make you bitter but instead, propel you forward into life’s beautiful second chances. LTTA is about resilience, finding purpose & healing. Growth is necessary, but don’t forget to enjoy life while doing it. We’ll talk about Reaching the most fulfilling life, not just financially but spiritually, physically, and emotionally,” she continued.

Before finishing, she left readers with the following advice, “Life is all about infinite chances. Don’t quit now… just try again!”

Will y’all watch Let’s Try This Again?