MadameNoire Featured Video

50 Cent has seemed to have cleared up rumors about being asked to be the new Ciroc brand ambassador. In a clip posted to Instagram this week, 50 Cent admitted that he wouldn’t be moving in as Diddy’s replacement for the vodka brand.

Initial news outlet reports suggested that Ciroc was looking to bring on 50 Cent as a brand ambassador after dropping Diddy due to his extremely public sexual assault lawsuits and misconduct accusations pending against him. Following the opening of a federal investigation into the rapper for sex trafficking charges, speculations surrounding who would step in as his replacement began surfacing.

At first, 50 Cent seemed to entertain the speculation. He previously posted a screenshot of a headline related to the situation and wrote in the caption, “Go screenshot people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM.”

The Branson Cognac owner was mentioned in the tags under the post, leading people to believe that he was interested in stepping into the position.

However, these rumors seem to be nothing more than speculation, as 50 Cent himself denied having anything to do with the Ciroc deal. In a clip shared on Instagram, DJ Self asked 50 Cent, “What happened with that Ciroc deal.”

50 responded, “There’s no deal, there’s no deal. I can’t be an ambassador. I’m an owner.”

He further affirmed this with an Instagram post of his own on April 3. Beneath a photo of the headline, “Ciroc Looking to Replace Diddy with 50 Cent as a brand ambassador,” He wrote, “I own my brands I wouldn’t be an ambassador for Ciroc, I haven’t seen anybody drinking that shit lately it’s over. LOL.”