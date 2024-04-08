MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami, 30-year-old City Girl’s Rapper, was caught on video this weekend being served papers. A video posted to Instagram showed Yung Miami being served at a Houston party on April 6.

The legal paperwork was sent to Miami for reportedly engaging in trademark infringement paperwork over her “Act Bad” merch. The clip on Instagram, recorded by a man named Larry Taylor, showed him holding the trademark infringement documents and pulling up at Miami’s Texas booking to give her a copy of the lawsuit.

The video has since gone viral. Taylor explained to watchers that he was sent on behalf of the actual trademark holder, Charles Kenyatta Jr. Kenyatta Jr, more well known by Charlie Cee, owns “Act Bad Entertainment” and believes that Miami’s brand is in apparent conflict with likeness guidelines. Charlie Cee told Taylor that the rapper’s merch conflicts with L his company’s branding.

Taylor captioned his Instagram post, “So my bro @charliecee asked me to serve @yungmiami305 with these papers because he heard she was gonna be in Houston. The suit over Diddy making money off his brand and label and not paying him. Ofc I slid bc, why tf not?”

The City Girl’s Member, however, quickly hopped onto X, formerly called Twitter, to deny all allegations of trademark infringement. She claimed that the “Act Bad” merch line is not hers and that she never made a profit from it.

She wrote, “Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I’m not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let’s go viral, I’m tired!!!!!!!!”

She continued to maintain that she doesn’t sell the merch, despite her hand in popularizing the phrase “Act Bad” back in 2023 with the release of a song under the same name featuring Fabolous and Diddy.

She posted again, “Over some merch, I DONT SELL.”