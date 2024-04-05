MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has once again proven why she holds the crown with the surprise release of her latest remix, “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix).”

This revamped version of her chart-topping hit brings a fresh twist to the already infectious track, leaving fans clamoring for more of Bey’s signature sass and style.

The original “Texas Hold ‘Em” dropped earlier this year, topping both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart. Now, with the addition of the “Pony Up Remix,” Beyoncé has taken her cowboy anthem to new heights, infusing it with even more energy and attitude.

Queen Bey gave the beat that’s a new makeover in this remix, but that’s not all. Beyoncé delivers new vocals and fiery new verses, cranking up the heat with lines like, “Woke up this morning, my heart keeps racin’/ Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation.”

As Beyoncé commands “all my cowboys to the dancefloor,” we can’t help but get our dancing boots on. As the track builds to its climax, Beyoncé urges listeners to “pony up” and let loose on the dancefloor.

But the surprises don’t stop there. Alongside the release of the remix, Beyoncé has also launched a mysterious new website, beencountry.com, leaving fans buzzing with speculation about what’s to come.

Featuring throwback images of Beyoncé as a child singing at the Texas Sweetheart Pageant, as well as contemporary shots of her in full cowboy regalia, the website hints at even more country-inspired surprises from the pop superstar.

Could this be the beginning of a new era for Beyoncé? Only time will tell. So saddle up, Beyhive, and get ready for the ride of your life. With Beyoncé leading the way, there’s no telling where we’ll end up – but one thing’s for sure: it’s going to be one hell of a ride.