What is going on in Florida? A woman captured a man on tape at the Miami International Airport (MIA) rummaging through other people’s luggage in the baggage claim area.

The video hit social media at the beginning of January and was widely shared by the Instagram account,

AFlyGuyTravels.

In the video, the man helped himself to unclaimed baggage fresh from the conveyor belt.

“I have never in my life seen nothing like this,” the woman said while filming and watching the man, who had a couple of suitcases near him.

The unnamed man also had articles of clothing and other objects scattered around in front of him from him rifling through the baggage. According to the woman, he had sifted through four bags.

“This man is going through people’s luggage,” the woman said, astonished at the scene before her. “This is ridiculous.”

The man then unashamedly attempted to try on the clothes in front of passersby. He stood up from sitting on the conveyor belt to squeeze into a pair of jeans that weren’t his.

“Where they do this at?” The woman asked.

Apparently, in Florida.

The video was reposted on Only in Florida, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing videos poking fun at “the meme state.”

Commenters couldn’t believe no one had stopped the man, specifically airport staff members.

“That would not go down in NYC. WTF.”

“Where is the police, army, private security and the rest of the people that work there???”

“Adding this to my list of ‘Why I’m not checking a bag.’…Where is security?”

“No security in sight, but God forbid your toothpaste is a tick over 3.4 ounces.”

“Miami is a third-world country.”

Back then, MIA used to auction off any unclaimed goods or lost-and-found items passengers left behind, but they stopped doing so.

MIA has protocols for unclaimed baggage and lost items. On its website, it assures staff members that all lost items found in the airport terminals, parking garages, drive areas, or employee shuttle will be stored securely in MIA’s Lost and Found for 30 days. Lost and Found staff will attempt to research and locate potential owners.

It’s unclear how long the luggage was unclaimed before the man got his paws on it, but patrons are encouraged to immediately report lost items with their Lost Item Claim form or with a staff member. People can also report stolen property to the Miami-Dade airport Police.

Once the items are found, they can be retrieved on-site or shipped.