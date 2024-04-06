MadameNoire Featured Video

The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards took place on April 1, the same day Black Women’s History Month began. Several vital moments transpired that night that gave several nods to the underrated holiday month.

For starters, Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav (William Drayton) graced the red carpet in an intriguing ensemble that paid homage to the legendary femcees of hip-hop.

The rapper boasted a pink diamond clock pendant and a Strong Arm chain from fellow hip-hop artist Flo Rida. Flav also wore a T-shirt featuring some of the hottest female acts in hip-hop history.

The shirt included TLC (who performed that night), Yo-Yo, Da Brat, Mc Lyte, Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah and Roxanne Shanté.

When asked about the shirt and TLC’s performance at the award show, Flav said it was essential to show respect for all the queens in the genre.

“We gotta respect all our queens in Hip-Hop,” he stated. “It’s an honor to see these girls. They’re legends. They’re musical legends and not only that, but they’re my legendary friends.”

During the awards night, TLC blessed the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a performance of their 1999 hit “No Scrubs.” They did a snippet of “Creep” (1994) before transitioning to another smash hit, “Waterfalls” (1994), with Latto doing the rap part, originally performed by the late and great Left Eye.

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and Queen Beyoncé had a little Dreamgirls reunion backstage at the iHeart Music Awards.

The two embraced each other, with Hudson explaining that she had heard her former Dreamgirls castmate was there and that she wanted to see her.

Hudson took to her Instagram and posted about the moment.

“I am so happy I got to be there to cheer on my Dreamgirls sister as she received the @iheartradio Innovator Award!!! ðŸ’œ Congratulations on such a well-deserved recognition! Love u @beyonce!!!” Hudson wrote in the caption.

The same night, Beyoncé took home the iHeartRadio Innovator Award presented by living legend Stevie Wonder, who played harmonica on Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene” on her latest country album, Cowboy Carter.

Before diving into her speech, Beyoncé took a moment to thank Wonder for his legacy and his music. He returned the sentiments by thanking her for “motivating the world to become a better place.”

After releasing Cowboy Carter, Queen B received much criticism for releasing a country album, with many crying she wasn’t country. But the Texan took a moment to address the online hate, letting haters know they weren’t doing anything.

“An innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator means leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch and guide you,” Beyoncé said in her speech. “So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.”

Congratulations, Beyoncé! And Happy Black Women’s History Month to all the goddesses!