MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton thinks Jessie Woo is a fake friend.

In clips shared by Hollywood Unlocked Jan. 17, the Grammy-nominated singer called the former Love & Hip Hop alum out for getting “on YouTube” and laughing at her. The Love and War songstress claimed that the alleged problematic behavior on Jessie’s part is why she unfollowed her on Instagram.

Tamar suggested that Jessie’s feelings were inconsistent, as before their recent feud, the YouTuber had good things to say about the singer. Tamar specified that Jessie spoke of her fondly in December. She also said the women exchanged texts in November about Jessie’s friend, Maggie Carrie, sliding in the DMs of Tamar’s ex-fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, shortly after their split.

Tamar backed up her claims with receipts that showed her and Jessie’s November text thread about Maggie. Based on their friendly back-and-forth, Tamar said she “had no reason to believe” Jessie and her friend would feel “offended” and “threatened” in the aftermath.

“It wasn’t about this story that you made up for the fans — to make people think I’m a horrible person,” Tamar said before running a clip of Jessie praising her.

“So why are you doing this? What are you doing?” she asked. “Because I don’t know where any of this came from.”

Jessie shared her very different version of events about Maggie’s situation in a now-deleted YouTube video, according to HotNewHipHop .

The social media star said Tamar told her over the phone to “get” her “muthafuckin’ friend” because Maggie was going to “get her ass whooped” over JR.

“She [Tamar] kept hanging up and calling and yelling. Threatening me, telling me I better get my friend. And threatening my friend that she’s gonna fuck her up,” recounted Jessie.

The YouTuber said she was texting Tamar in between their calls, but a screenshot of the messages provided by Hollywood Unlocked is illegible.

Baller Alert reported that in the now-deleted YouTube video, Jessie went as far as to say Tamar had an “embarrassment kink” and was “obsessed with mess.”

Time will tell if Jessie doubles down on her claims or if Maggie speaks out about the feud. Regardless, Tamar and JR are re-engaged.

RELATED CONTENT: “Are John Boyega & IG Model Maggie Carrie Secretly Dating?”