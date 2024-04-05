MadameNoire Featured Video

Tenishia “the T” Wilson is a comedian, actress, writer and editor known for her nostalgic “Being Fast in the ’90s” series, which involves her acting out scenarios many ’90s babies encountered during their adolescent years.

On Feb. 14, the multifaceted TikToker posted a skit on how moms, aunts and grandmas did the most concerning young girls showing a sliver of cleavage in the latest installment of Tales From TikTok.

Tenishia portrayed the Mama, GranGran and the “fast” daughter, Teesha.

The mom yelled for Teesha to hurry up and get ready for her school’s Valentine’s Day ball. As Mama and GranGran waited downstairs, Teesha appeared at the stairs with a smile, wearing a sparkly red fitted gown that highlighted her bosoms.

Mama and GranGran were taken aback by Teesha’s appearance, showering her with compliments like “You’re so beautiful” and “That’s my grandbaby.” But the moment was short-lived when Mama threw on a matching silky shawl to cover up her chest area.

“Okay, I was wondering what you was going to do about all of that exposure of her bosom,” GranGran commented. “That’s a good choice. It was way too much top titty hanging out the top of the dress.”

While Mama continued to gawk at her baby girl, the shawl soured Teesha’s mood.

“What’s wrong with you? Oh, no. I know you better fix your face because you are not old enough to be walking around here with all your tits out…fix your face. I ain’t worried about none of that. She is grown, but she is not that grown.”

GranGran trolled in the background, saying, “Better learn how to catch you a man with just a smile…you still beautiful either way.”

As Teesha walked away, GranGran had to tell her business, adding, “You know she gon’ take that shit off soon as she get up there to that school.”

Viewers sounded off in the comments, with many relating to the hilarious Tales From TikTok.

“Lmao, the grandma messy.”

“My mom does this, and it ruins my whole outfit.”

“The shawl got snatched off the second I got to the school.”

“It’s coming off the second I get inside!!”

“If she don’t have a slip on, then she’s really being fast too.”

“The shawl was ever ready and on hand for everything and somehow always matched.”

Tenishia’s comedy has landed her some once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

She has performed at the Atlanta Comedy Theater among several other comedians for Kenan Thompson’s VIP Access Comedy.

She was invited to perform with comedian Torrei Hart in Nashville on Feb. 25 but couldn’t due to an important matter.

We can’t wait to see where Tenishia’s career takes off next!