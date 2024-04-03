MadameNoire Featured Video

A former employee of Kanye West’s Donda Academy Christian private school is suing the rapper for discrimination and spewing antisemitic conspiracy threats in front of staff and students.

On April 2, Trevor Phillips filed a lawsuit, alleging that he witnessed West threaten, sexually harass and compare himself to Hitler, Business Insider reported. The ex-employee worked for Yeezy, West’s fashion brand, and the K-12th grade institution from November 2022 to August 2023.

According to the outlet, “His dream of working for someone he once admired was like his spirit—crushed,” the suit states of the former employee. While Kanye considered himself a god or a king, in reality, he was an ill-tempered tyrant and despot who sought to mentally obliterate and control those around him.”

Among his job duties, Philips managed a project growing cotton and other crops at the Donda Academy. The suit cites an incident when Ye allegedly responded to Phillips’ text messages about the garden, saying, “I am on some complete Hitler-level stuff. Minus the gas chambers. In Jesus name.”

The lawsuit cites incidents on various occasions.

The staff has purportedly witnessed Ye “preach” obscenities such as “the Jews are out to get me” and “the Jews are stealing all my money,” the legal filing states. However, the employees acted by ignoring their boss to protect their jobs.

Furthermore, West allegedly exposed two of Donda Academy’s schoolchildren to a slew of discriminatory language. The father of three said in front of the kids he “only likes to date white women,” per the suit.

“Then, addressing the two school children, Kanye told them that he wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages,” the complaint continues.

In another instance, Phillips alleged West imitated masturbating and graphically described his sex life during a dinner at the luxurious sushi restaurant Nobu. The embattled former employee witnessed West assert that gay people are “controlled by Bill Gates, so they don’t have children for population control.”

“Hundreds of dollars in sushi was served, and while Kanye indulged in his food, he could not resist indulging in his favorite topic: ‘The Jews are GREEDY, and they keep trying to take MY MONEY,'” the complaint reads as reported by the Insider. “In addition to other repeated attacks on Jewish people, Kanye then began threatening the LGBTQ community. ‘Yeah, I am going for the Gays! FIRST the Jews, THEN the Gays.'”

“Gay people are not true Christians,” West is quoted in the suit as saying. “And Gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control.”

The rebranded Academy has since closed following the recent lawsuit filed by a former employee against West.

In fact, the news of the lawsuit comes after the controversial Donda Academy underwent a rebranding and a name change. It closed and then reopened on the same day in 2022. West changed the name to the Donda Ray Academy, an acknowledgment to his parents, Donda and Ray.