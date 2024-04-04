MadameNoire Featured Video

Misa Hylton, Justin Combs’ mom and an ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, took to Instagram on April 2 to call out the “overtly militarized force used” against her sons during last week’s Homeland Security raid of Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion.

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” Misa began the social media post. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

Hylton’s video appeared to cut to different angles. Various security cameras captured the details behind the embattled mother’s anger. The video began with three armored vehicles pulling up to Diddy’s residence. Multiple groups of federal agents then swarmed into the mansion and searched the cars on the lot. One officer seemingly turned one of the security cameras down towards the bushes.

The footage cut to a flying drone in the compound, while the officers carried out the raid. They handcuffed Justin, 30, and his brother Christian “King” Combs, 26, who had a firearm pointed at his head. Hylton argues that the federal agent’s actions were deplorable, having seen situations like these turn fatal for unarmed Black men.

“Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??” Misa continued about the video.

The New York-born fashion designer revealed that her son’s attorney is looking into the “unnecessary” use of force, noting that they will fight for justice.

“My son’s Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant,” Misa concluded.

“We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I’m not with the propaganda!!!!”

Misa’s message comes days after search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

On March 25, Combs’ estates in Los Angeles and Miami were both raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement officers.

In recent months, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Last month, Diddy’s former music producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, filed a lawsuit that alleged Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him. The suit also claimed that the hip-hop mogul led a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.”

In the aftermath of the raid, attorney Aaron Dyer, who represents Combs, also called out the “witch hunt” for its “gross overuse of military-level force.”

“…There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer wrote in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

In the statement, he claimed Mr. Combs and his family members have not been arrested since the raid.