Former backup dancer Tanika Ray recently took to Instagram to share reflections on her past interactions with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
On March 28, in a heartfelt post, Ray revealed that she “knew to avoid him at all costs” during her time working with him, shedding light on the challenges women faced in Hollywood and the importance of prioritizing mental health amid traumatic experiences.
In the video, the 52-year-old entertainer candidly acknowledged the existence of her own “horrific” story, known only to a handful of people, and expressed her reluctance to share it due to the fear of further victimization.
“We all had stories,” Ray asserted in the clip. “Seriously, we all had stories. Mine was horrific, and only five people knew it. And I probably would never tell it, but since then I’ve been like, ‘Yup.'”
Throughout her career spanning over 25 years in Hollywood, Ray acknowledged the prevalence of trauma and the challenges of navigating a male-dominated industry. She emphasized the toll that revisiting and sharing traumatic experiences could take on one’s mental health, highlighting the desire for women to live and feel safe without constantly reliving past traumas.
“If you told your truth you became victimized over and over and over and over and over,” Ray explained. “And mind you, I then interviewed him many times.”
In her Instagram caption, Ray reflected on the resilience of women in the face of adversity, noting that “women held a lot in order to function every day in a man’s world.”
She acknowledged the ability to compartmentalize pain and carry on, utilizing past experiences as lessons for moving forward.
“If I had told my story in 1996 then what??” Ray questioned, highlighting the complex dynamics of power and silence that perpetuated abuse in the entertainment industry. Despite facing challenges and navigating difficult situations, Ray emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health and healing.
“Ladies keep space to heal and move on is key,” Ray advised. “Gathering to incriminate is goals. But in this wild world with a broke azz system… our healing is priority.”
As allegations of sexual assault and misconduct continued to surface against prominent figures like Diddy throughout Hollywood, Ray’s bravery in sharing her story, even in vague terms, sends a powerful message to women everywhere: that their voices mattered, and their experiences were valid.