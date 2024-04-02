Former backup dancer Tanika Ray recently took to Instagram to share reflections on her past interactions with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On March 28, in a heartfelt post, Ray revealed that she “knew to avoid him at all costs” during her time working with him, shedding light on the challenges women faced in Hollywood and the importance of prioritizing mental health amid traumatic experiences.

In the video, the 52-year-old entertainer candidly acknowledged the existence of her own “horrific” story, known only to a handful of people, and expressed her reluctance to share it due to the fear of further victimization.

“We all had stories,” Ray asserted in the clip. “Seriously, we all had stories. Mine was horrific, and only five people knew it. And I probably would never tell it, but since then I’ve been like, ‘Yup.'”

Related Story: Tanika Ray Says She Left “Extra” Because They Hired Billy Bush After Firing A.J. Calloway