On April 1, Sterling K. Brown took a brief break from studying his lines for an upcoming project to groove to one of Beyoncé’s latest tracks, “Sweet. Honey. Buckiin,” a song featured on her new album Act II: Cowboy Carter. Fans couldn’t get enough of watching the Emmy-nominated star let loose to the new song in his latest Instagram video.

“Okay. I’m memorizing lines but I had to take a study break. Wait for it, “the This Is Us star said, just before Beyoncé’s infectious “Buckiin” chorus kicked in.

“Now it’s about to get hype. Wait for it. Here it comes.”

Nodding to the beat, the 47-year-old actor surrendered to the song’s infectious energy, joining in on Beyoncé’s “Buckiin” chorus with fervor. The seasoned Hollywood veteran danced in a spontaneous burst of movement, his shoulders shimmying and chest swaying in sync with the beat of the Country-inspired club banger.

At one point in the hilarious clip, the American Fiction actor sported the infamous stank face, that unmistakable expression donned when the rhythm hits just right.

Fans react to seeing Brown’s “Buckiin” break.

In the comments section, fans of the actor were delighted to see the Tinsel Town veteran getting down to the standout track from Cowboy Carter. Some Instagram users wrote that they were vibing right along with the actor.

“Lmao, these facial expressions are making my damn night because my ass was over here doing the same shit and didn’t even realize!!” one user wrote.

Fellow actor Michael Beach penned, “I almost started dancing… and I don’t even know how to dance.”

R&B hitmaker Mack Wilds chimed in, “Ayeeee!!! Go off, then!!! Then, get back to studying, cuz we need you to body that joint.”

Numerous internet users expressed joy at discovering that the actor was a member of Beyoncé’s devoted fanbase, the BeyHive.

“You being in the Hive adds another reason why you are one of my favs,” wrote one user.

Another stan penned, “Beyoncé needs to have Sterling starring in her video for that song.”

We agree! Bey has to hit up Uncle Sterling if there is a visual on the way for “Sweet. Honey. Buckiin.'” We would love to see it.

This isn’t the first time that Sterling K. Brown has bucked to a good tune.

In the 2022 film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the actor danced and recited a few lines from Crime Mob’s 2004 hit single “Knuck if You Buck” alongside actress Regina Hall.

Princess, a member of the Atlanta hip-hop group, praised both stars for their hilarious rendition of the trap anthem.

If you’re craving more delightful content featuring Sterling K. Brown, don’t miss out on the video below. Posted on Brown’s Instagram on March 16, the actor and his son invited viewers to weigh in on who looked better after receiving haircuts.

Spoiler Alert! Amare may have taken the win.

