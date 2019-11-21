Ryan Michelle Bathe Put Back On The “Booty Shorts” That Caught Sterling Brown’s Attention Back In College

On an episode of “Black Love” last year, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe hilariously disagreed on some details of their first kiss.

The two were rehearsing a scene for acting class in college, and Bathe allegedly walked into Brown’s dorm room wearing booty shorts.

“Now, she will dispute the fact that I’m about to say. She comes to my dorm room in booty shorts. So I’m like ‘Oh, this is a sign. Right?'”

Apparently the way the shorts complimented her backside set him off.

“If you haven’t noticed, my wife has a nice posterior, looks good in booty shorts.” Bathe interjected into his story, saying, “I got them from Anne Taylor! Anne Taylor does not sell booty shorts.”

“There was cheeks, that’s all I’m saying,” the Emmy winner insisted.

Well, the actress appeared on an episode of Access Daily to put #BootyShortsGate to rest, rocking the same pair she wore to his dorm room that night years later.

“I went home to my mommy and daddy’s house, and I found the shorts,” she told Access Daily host Scott Evans. She promised to return to the show wearing the shorts to clear up the rumors–and she did. She paired the infamous shorts with stockings and danced around in them a bit to prove–no butt cheeks were showing.

“Booty shorts have to be cut like that–so the bottom cheek peeks out,” she clarified.

“These are Ann Taylor Loft,” the mom of two said.

The host later caught up with both Ryan and Sterling on the red carpet later that day, and Sterling said, “She’s right, they aren’t booty shorts. But in my defense, there was more booty. There was more booty, and she will attest to that…there was a bit more bottom,” the loving husband said.

“You’re right, Ryan was right.”

“Thanks for acknowledging, after all these years.”

You can watch the banter below: