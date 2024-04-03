MadameNoire Featured Video

Faizon Love insinuated to DJ Vlad that the characters Taraji P. Henson have portrayed do not deserve millions of dollars.

On April 1, DJ Vlad of VladTV posted a YouTube clip of the actor and comedian. The pair discussed Henson’s history of complaints about the payment and recognition she receives in Hollywood.

“What movie have you seen her in that says…you deserve $80 million?” Faizon questioned, adding that the opportunity isn’t impossible to achieve. “Do you know how many other Black actresses out there that are kicking ass? The shit don’t stop.”

During the conversation, Vlad suggested that The Color Purple film might have overshadowed Taraji’s comments about pay discrepancies and work conditions.

Love insinuates you have to be a superstar to rack in millions for a movie role.

“She wasn’t number one on the call sheet,” Faizon said, adding that actors and actresses get paid based on a “scale” of what they bring to the film. He cited Rush Hour star Chris Tucker as an example, who once turned down $20 million from a movie.

The conversation delved deeper into Henson’s movie portfolio, from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button to Proud Mary. Vlad also suggested that the 53-year-old Hollywood veteran could gain more control over her career if she transitioned into production or creating her own films.

Vlad and Love also discussed the global success of films, including the action genre. The Mr. Bones star challenged that his own comedic films had raked in more money and success overseas. The comment stemmed from Taraji’s emotional breakdown about being tired of hearing that the movies she’s starred in don’t translate overseas.

“Just because [Proud Mary]was an action movie doesn’t mean it’s going to translate,” Faizon noted.

This isn’t the first time Vlad weighed in on Taraji’s struggles due to pay discrepancies in Hollywood.

MadameNoire reported that, during a January interview with Math Hoffa, DJ Vlad claimed that the former Empire actress was a complaining millionaire.

“No one wants to hear a millionaire complain that they didn’t get more millions. You’re already a millionaire. Taraji lives in a $6 million house. She is worth $12 million,” Vlad argued in a clip posted Jan. 14.

“If Taraji doesn’t like what she’s getting paid, there’s nothing stopping her from creating her own projects,” he added.