Sexyy Red’s latest video, “Get It Sexyy,” pays homage to early 2000s hip-hop culture. The St. Louis native teamed up with 2000s rap icon, Soulja Boy, to bring back that nostalgic vibe for her fans.

Before unveiling the video on March 29, the emerging rap star teased a still from the visual on Instagram a day prior, sharing a photo of herself donning a long white t-shirt, a red snapback worn backward and baggy jeans—a direct nod to early 2000s fashion.

In the picture, Soulja Boy, renowned for his fashion of baggy pants and long white tees at the pinnacle of his career in the mid-2000s, stood beside the femcee, sporting an oversized white t-shirt, Denim Tears’ cotton wreath Levi Jeans, a du-rag and a flashy statement chain. Together, they flashed hand signs, capturing the essence of the era.

On the second slide, Sexyy Red could be seen sporting a green jumpsuit, showing off her curvy post-pregnancy body alongside Soulja Boy.

Fans react to Sexyy and Soulja’s Boy’s photo.

In the comments section, fans praised the “Pound Town” hitmaker for giving the “Crank Dat” rapper his flowers. Several users wrote that they would love to see the two rappers collaborate on a future song.

“Soulja really a legend I’m glad she giving him his flowers.” “She finna bring Soulja back out.” “I’m glad somebody gave Soulja his flowers he really invented the wave…” “Soulja boy gone forever be that nxgga we gotta give it to him!” “Now y’all do a ‘Booty Meat’ remix. Start the Summer off right.”

Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, rose to fame in 2007 with his self-produced debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s accompanying dance became a viral sensation and propelled the rapper to mainstream success at just 16 years old.

Sexyy Red pays homage to the iconic dance craze in her latest music video, “Get It Sexyy.” Joined by Soulja Boy, the duo effortlessly tip-toe and crank their arms, showcasing elements of the beloved dance throughout the hyped-up music video. The video also boasts appearances from several hip-hop luminaries who rose to fame in the 2000s, including Drake and D4L rapper, Fabo. Additionally, it cleverly nods to 2000s internet culture. At one point in the visual, streamer Adin Ross is captured browsing an app reminiscent of MySpace, the groundbreaking social networking platform that captivated netizens upon its debut in 2003. Check out the full visual below.