Nicki Minaj, aka “Bible studyNika,” recently clocked in on the X app to address her girl JT’s post on Easter Sunday. Some fans thought Minaj’s teacher act was funny, while others were seemingly offended and jumped to the City Girl’s rescue.

On March 31, JT took to the X app to acknowledge God’s timing even during the hardest of times. But one misspelling in the post prompted “Bible studyNika” to take the Miami rapper to school.

“God is always on time. You might not understand in the mist of storms but never stop seeking him!,” JT tweeted.

In response, Nicki said, “Mist or midst? Bible studyNika & TeacherNika has clocked in for the Lord on this our holy day. Now, unless the storm has a light “mist” to it chi, then idk how it’s a storm. Ok, open y’all books & bibles. I ain’t got all day for this part. We gotta get to worship.”

Fans ate up “Pastor” Nicki’s bible study session.

While few fans laughed off the response, others rallied in JT’s defense.

Other Nicki fans, on the other hand, snapped back at the naysayers on Instagram, noting that the Pink Friday hitmaker was just joking and the two ladies are friends.

“Nicki would never even INTERACT with JT if she didn’t like her, period. Y’all just don’t like her and it shows,” one comment said.

“Nicki and JT are friends. Y’all swear everything so serious when it comes to Nicki speaking– she is a known to be vocabulary police and attends church every Sunday. Nicki loves to laugh and play. Not everything she does is to shade bookies,” another comment chimed in.

Back in February, the rap duo were seemingly on good terms. JT gave Nicki her flowers on the X app, praising her for her perseverance in the music industry.

For Nicki, however, Easter Sunday wasn’t just about taking JT to bible study. She had her own intentions to post a personal testimony about the holy day.

“Happy Easter. Jesus is alive. They came to inspect the tomb, but the stone had been rolled away & the Lord was not there. He showed himself, but they didn’t recognize him-he looked so fresh & so clean. Your enemies came to point & laugh @ you, but honey, they had another thing coming,” wrote Bible studyNika.

This isn’t Bible studyNika’s first run-in with faith. During her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Nashville, Tenn., she passed her mic to a concertgoer to sing a portion of “The Night Is Still Young,” but instead, the woman took a moment to give Jesus Christ a shoutout, MADAMENOIRE reported.