Nicki Minaj passed her mic to a concertgoer to sing a portion of “The Night Is Still Young,” but instead, the woman took a moment to give Jesus Christ a shoutout.

The moment happened on March 24, the Nashville, TN, leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Minaj and the Barbz sang “The Night Is Still Young” with backup singer and vocal coach Keisha Renee before the rapper abruptly discontinued the song.

“This lady—beautiful lady—she looked me in the eyes. I believe her. She said she could sing,” Minaj said as she handed her mic to a woman who attended the show with her sister.

“I’m actually shouting out to Jesus today because it’s Palm Sunday (the start of the Holy Week),” the lady stated. “And he died on the cross for everybody in here. Everybody!”

Minaj smiled at the fan’s words and invited her fans to clap for her, nodding in approval. After her shoutout to our Lord and Savior, she boasted about how her sister had been practicing for a month to sing the solo and attempted to hand the mic to her sister, but the woman lost that chance the minute she led Minaj to think she was going to sing.

Minaj stormed toward the sisters to retrieve her mic and snatched it from a guard. She did give it up to the Lord first.

“Praise God,” Minaj said. “We ain’t mad at praising God.”

The Pink Friday 2 star asked the woman’s sister if she would sing but changed her mind about giving them the opportunity since the woman lied and proceeded to look for another person. “So, you was lying and…lying and praising Jesus. Okay, bye! Who gon’ sing, actually?”

The 12-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker posted the moment and her thoughts on her Instagram, inviting Christ followers to discuss the lady lying to be heard.

“#GAGCITYNashville was the ultimate stop on this tour. She looked me in the eye [and] lied, but it was for a good cause, so does the lie cancel itself out or? I need my believers to chime in,” Minaj wrote. “Jesus, we thank you, tho. Praise God. If God wanted praise in that moment, that’s what we gon’ do! Period. I love you so much, #Nashville. We made the most magical memories together last night. Wow.”

Like others, Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard approved of the woman’s courage to give Jesus a shoutout. Other commenters cracked up over Minja’s reaction.

On Monday, March 25, Minaj revealed that her Pink Friday 2 World Tour marked Nashville’s first female tour to sell out a solo arena show in the city.