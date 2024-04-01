MadameNoire Featured Video

Skai Jackson fans are certain they have found her new boyfriend, whom she took to Snapchat to reveal in February. Social media detectives had a field day dissecting the physical appearance of the Disney star’s alleged new romance.

On March 31, stans of the Jessie alum took to social media to find her new man, a month after Jackson shared a Snapchat reel titled “Showing My New BF,” in which she could be seen spending time with her mystery boo. One photo in the series, posted on Feb. 14, captured the actress posing for a selfie alongside her boyfriend as he flaunted a distinct hand tattoo on the front of his right hand.

Fans believe @NtwrkBoyz is Jackson’s new boyfriend.

With the image as their compass, fans combed through the depths of the internet to uncover Jackson’s mysterious new flame, guided by the distinctive hand tattoo. Social media sleuths believed they had cracked the case, pinpointing her potential partner under the username @ntwrkboyz. A photo posted on the account on March 14 depicted a man resembling Jackson’s rumored lover, sporting fiery red twists and a conspicuous hand tattoo reminiscent of the one seen in the actress’s Snapchat post.

“I think I found him. Look at the hand tats,” one fan wrote on X on Sunday.

Information about @Ntwrkboyz is sparse, but according to his bio, he’s based in Ohio and Kentucky.

The photo of Jackson’s alleged new boo quickly spread across X, and fans did not hold back from sharing their opinions about the Sex Appeal star’s rumored lover. Some fans weren’t impressed by his looks, with one user noting how he looked like a “light skin ginger.” Other fans claimed that Jackson’s new man had the demeanor of a bad boy and “thug.”

A user named @yagirllon claimed that the Bunk’d star’s rumored lover looked like he would “take money out her purse” when asleep.

Social media detectives speculated about the identity of Kelaia, drawing clues from the face tattoo sported by Jackson’s rumored partner. The notion that Kelaia might be a woman from his past stirred mixed reactions among fans, with some expressing discontent about the possibility. Other users pondered if Jackson was dating a white or bi-racial man based on his seemingly white hue.

Jackson hasn’t confirmed the identity of her new man, but this wouldn’t be the first time speculation about the star’s love life has run amok online. In 2021, Jackson was rumored to be dating Daniel “Julez” Jr. Smith, Solange Knowles’ son, after a photo surfaced of the star sitting on top of the model’s shoulders. At the time, a source close to the pair told BCK Online that the duo dated “at one point” but were “no longer together.”



