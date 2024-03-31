MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the drop of Moneybagg Yo’s Bussin’ music video, his woman Ari Fletcher is seemingly fed up, having confirmed on social media that she’s back on the market again. But the Memphis, Tenn. rapper is not buying it.

On March 30, the social media influencer was caught beefing with the rapper when she announced her new single status on Twitter.

“I’m so f—— single,” Fletcher wrote.

Moneybag Yo responded with laughing emojis, “Never.”

While the drama unfolds, fans are eating up the Bussin’ music video, mainly because of Ari’s star-studded appearance. Donned in a string bikini, Ari shocked the internet with her twerking finesse just a months after twerking bum to bum with a white girl at a club, MADAMENOIRE reported.

Later on, Moneybagg Yo decided to up the ante by confessing his love for Ari in a heartwarming Instagram story paired with a photo of the pair.

“I Have the Utmost respect for you,” he began. We are in our own world, not the one they live in! We are just enjoying and having fun with the sh–t. Teamwork makes dreams work! So anybody has something to say or against it. Stfu, and keep running us up!!”

Despite what Ari says, the Bussin rapper doesn’t seem like he’s single, and he doesn’t seem to be backing down in the name of love.

Fans are still confused and torn about the drama but showing real love to the couple.

“Ari stating she single on her x account,” a supporter commented under Moneybag Yo’s Instagram post of the music video. “Whatever it is, I hope you work it out.”

“It’s y’all for me,” another chimed in.

“I love when rappers put they girl in they videos ðŸ”¥ that’s the right way to do it!!,” a third comment added.

Ari’s shocking announcement comes just a few months after she confirmed she had been married to the rapper since 2021. And yet, this isn’t the first time the Chicago native has called off the relationship with her man. Back in 2022, she took to Twitter to declare that she was”happy, paid and single,” MADAMENOIRE reported.

Is Ari single again?