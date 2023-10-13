MadameNoire Featured Video

Don’t you hate that feeling when you can’t find something you really need? Kash Doll found herself in that predicament. On Oct. 10, the “Ice Me Out” rapper took to her Instagram Stories to complain when she had trouble finding her Hermès slides and a few items needed for her upcoming vacation.

“Just know that when it’s time for me to pack, this is when I find out when I’m missing shit. Because when it’s time for me to pack, I’m looking for shit,” the bikini top-clad rhymer said.

Frustrated and pissed off, Kash Doll claimed that she had been “looking all over” the house for her missing Hermès slides, a pair of glasses and a purse recently gifted to her, but the search was unsuccessful.

During her fiery rant, the “Krazy” hitmaker accused a few recent guests of stealing her precious items.

“Now, all you motherfuckas are thieves. And I’m going to ask God because God loves me, and he always tells me when I ask him. I’m going to ask God who has been around my house stealing from me, and when he tells me–I’m beating your ass! I’m beating the f— out of you, you little f—king thief!”

In a follow-up post, Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, doubled down on the allegation.

“Somebody stole my Hermès slides and my glasses, now can’t nobody come to my house thieves!” she penned.

In a third post, the rhymer added, “One thing about it God and my daddy don’t play about me he going to reveal it and imma tell y’all. I’m tired of being a big person and not saying shit.”

We hope you find your missing items soon, sis!

This isn’t the first time thieves have made off with the rhymer’s expensive belongings.

In 2021, the rapper suffered a major loss when a burglar reportedly broke into an unlocked car and swiped $500,000 worth of jewelry as she was filming a music video, according to TMZ. One of the expensive items was a $50,000 Louis Vuitton box.

It appears Kash Doll isn’t sweating the news too much. After calling out her thieves, on Oct. 11, the fine femcee returned to Instagram with a few thirst traps from her trip to Turks and Caicos — and sis looked like an entire snack!

In the caption, she penned, “I’m done spending my money on materialistic. I think my new addiction is passport stamping! I work so hard but never get to enjoy myself, so prepare to be sick of me. I’m loving Turks!”

