Popular food critic Keith Lee orchestrated a delightful birthday surprise for his wife, Ronni, whisking her away to Honolulu, Hawaii. The heartwarming moment was captured and shared with fans on Instagram March 25.

At the beginning of his cute video published Monday, Lee told fans that he was whisking his wife away for a week-long trip in honor of her birthday. However, at the time, the food critic did not reveal where he and Ronni were heading.

He instructed his wife to pack a few bags and be prepared for their early morning flight.

“She has no idea where we are going,” Lee told fans as Ronni stood in the background, looking both excited and anxious. “She’s scared, and she’s nervous. She’s been bugging me the whole time and it’s getting on my nerves.”

The excitement did not stop there.

Then, Lee captured his wife looking shocked and amazed when their driver asked if he was heading to the “private suite” area of the airport. When the couple finally boarded their flight, Ronni lit up with excitement after the pilot revealed that the aircraft was heading to Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I knew it,” she gasped.

When Lee had a moment to sneak off into the bathroom, the father of two shared why he chose Honolulu as his wife’s birthday destination. After talking to some local friends in the area, he learned that “tourism” was an issue in the state.

“The people I talked to said there’s a right way to do tourism by respecting the culture, supporting locals, and supporting the local economy—things we do pretty much anywhere we go. So, I feel like she’s gonna have a ball.”

Upon landing, the couple hopped in a Jeep—requested by Ronni—and set off to their hotel, where Lee delivered another sweet surprise to his wife.

When she entered the hotel room, Ronni was at a loss for words at the sight of balloons adorned with throwback photos of her and her husband, roses, and other pretty decorations scattered around their beautiful hotel. As she entered the main suit, the mother of two gasped at the sight of roses sprawled about their bed with romantic candles. Surprisingly, Lee had an outfit for his life partner ready to go.

“The outfit you gon’ change into,” he said as he presented Ronni with her attire.

“Where did you buy all this stuff from?” she responded in shock.

Fans react to Keith’s birthday surprise.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of Lee’s sweet birthday surprise vlog. Several Instagram users were enamored by the food critic’s “beautiful” gift.

“He literally turned off her brain, and he took care of everything, clothes and all,” wrote one user. “I love this for them.”

A second fan penned, “I love seeing Black women living beautiful lives, experiencing beautiful things, being spoiled and loved… Happy Birthday, beautiful.”

A third user wrote, “I’ll never get tired of seeing how they celebrate each other; it’s such a joy to bear witness to.”

A fourth fan commented, “Men, I hope y’all are taking notes.”

Aww! This was so sweet, Keith!

