TikToker Keith Lee put rude commenters in their place for disrespecting his wife under the comments of the Shade Room post about the couple.

On Oct. 4, Lee posted a video of his surprised reaction to his wife, Ronni Lee, surprising him with a brand new Genesis G90 car at a Chrysler car lot for his 27th birthday on Oct. 4.

The former MMA fighter and Detroit native shed tears of joy thanks to his wife’s $88,000 gift, landing the couple’s sweet reaction video on TSR. Instead of congratulating him or wishing him a happy birthday, many insinuated that Ronni used her husband’s money to cop the Genesis G90. Others commented on him showing emotion and questioned his masculinity.

“Check your account, big dawg!”

“Why this nigga always crying?”

“We sure this nigga wasn’t born a woman? I’m fine with her buying the car, but the way his hair in his face [and] the ‘stop’ sound wild feminine.”

“Keith crying bc he bought himself a car he couldn’t pick.”

A popular TikTok food critic, Lee, 26, rose to new heights on the social media platform at the end of 2022 as his videos gained exposure. The caring husband didn’t appreciate people in the comments disrespecting his woman and ate the trolls up in another TikTok video, clarifying that his wife made her own bag.

“It’s very demeaning to my wife and myself,” he said. “Pocket-watching is crazy, let’s be honest. You don’t know where my wife’s money comes from. My wife is blessed enough to do really well.”

Lee also addressed the haters who ran their mouths about him, showing his emotions.

“Yes, I’m very in touch with my emotions, and if that makes me less of a man in your eyes, that’s your opinion. I’m clearly fine with that,” Lee stated. “Again, y’all don’t bother me none.”

The TikToker then told people to stay in their place regarding his wife.

“Just leave me and wife alone. That’s all I ask,” he said. “Come at me all you want. Leave her out of it. We just eating food, praying, staying together and chillin’. We don’t bother nobody. Nobody.”

Commenters commended Lee for standing up for his woman and called for the blog to be shut down.

“No Ronni slander will be tolerated! She has a coin, too, and what’s his is hers…they are married. Keep it cute in the comments!”

“This for the haters saying it’s not a luxury car. What have you done for someone? Keep it moving because you probably in a Jetta anyhow.”

“Why y’all worried about who money was spent? It ain’t yours.”

“Everybody that is saying something negative about this is behind on rent has a check engine light, ignored childhood trauma, no deodorant, a loose toilet seat, and always wants to split the bill evenly at big dinners.

Welp!