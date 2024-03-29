MadameNoire Featured Video

Krystal “Krissy” Anderson, a mother, wife and former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, has died after facing the challenges of losing her daughter, Charlotte, following her stillbirth at 21 weeks.

The beloved Texas native unexpectedly passed away during the early hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2024, according to a GoFundMe page. Following the stillbirth of her daughter, Krissy battled against sepsis and organ failure. She was placed on life support and then underwent three surgeries. But the “source of infection remained elusive.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, sepsis is “a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly.”

In honor of Krystal’s memory, the GoFundMe page organizers have surpassed their goal of $25,000. With over 700 donations, the page has raised nearly $80,000 in eight days to “cover the medical expenses incurred during her fight, contribute to a meaningful memorial service, and establish a legacy fund.”

Black women experience a higher rate of stillbirths than white women.

Stillbirth affects over 2.6 million pregnancies worldwide, but Black women experience stillbirth rates that are over two-fold higher compared to White women, according to an article published in The Lancet Regional Health. From 1980 to 2020, the race disparity in stillbirth rates has remained persistent. The report concluded after analyzing the impacts of “maternal age, advances on delivery of prenatal and intrapartum care (period effects), and social and environmental effects… have shaped these trends.”

Anderson made significant strides as a software engineer at Oracle Health.

Prior to her engineering role, the former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader performed with the team for over 100 games from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016, the team confirmed in an announcement on Instagram. Krystal proudly served as captain of her squad and representative at the Pro Ball in 2015.

Anderson, a University of Richmond grad and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., was passionate about health, philanthropy and teaching yoga. For engineering, she was awarded a patent for developing software assessing postpartum hemorrhage risk. The former cheerleader worked with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of KC, Gabriella’s Little Library and the First Hand Foundation.

“Krystal radiated joy and laughter to everyone she encountered,” Anderson’s obituary read. “She fiercely advocated for Black women in STEM and women’s health.”

Messages of adoration for Krystal poured in on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal,” the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders wrote on Instagram. “She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long.”

The post continued: “We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her.”

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared a heartwarming comment in the post about the late cheerleader, writing, “A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path. We love & miss you, Krissy.”

More comments praised Krystal for her role as captain.

“My first Captain. I’ll always follow you. I love you, Kiki. The world will never be the same,” a comment read.

“Our forever captain. I’ll love you forever, Kiki,” another commenter chimed in.

Krystal is survived by her husband, Clayton William Anderson, and other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles, and her daughter, Charlotte.

The funeral service was held on March 27 in Olathe, Kansas.