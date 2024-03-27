MadameNoire Featured Video

Ahead of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Lionsgate has released more names on the film’s cast roster, including actress and singer Kat Graham as the legendary Diana Ross and Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

On March 25, the former Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity to play Ross, the lead singer of The Supremes, one of the best-selling groups ever. Her proud message was filled with anticipation for the “brilliant performances” in the biopic film.

“Grateful to play the legendary Diana Ross… directed by the great @AntoineFuqua,” Graham captioned a snap of a Variety article about the celebratory news. “I can’t wait for everyone to see this film and the brilliant performances in it. Thank you, Graham King, Vickie Thomas and Mr. Fuqua, for allowing me the privilege of supporting the retelling of such a pivotal era in our music history.”

MADAMENOIRE gave an inside scoop into the details of the 2025 feature here.

In addition to Graham’s role, the film will star Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Fans and celebrities showed the Love in the Villa actress some love in the comments section.

“This is huge congratulations, mama!!!” said Emmy-award-winning TV host Rocsi Diaz.

“Yes sis!! iconic!,” chimed in socialite Paris Hilton.

“This is your moment! Congratulations!!!” said New York Times best-selling author r.h. sin.

“So unbelievably proud of everything that you’ve accomplished. There’s no one more deserving,” another fan gushed.

Kat Graham was recently signed to Untitled Entertainment.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported on what Graham called a “natural alignment” for her career. The 34-year-old choreographer recently signed with Untitled Entertainment for management, with Evan Hainey to handle her career affairs.

“Funny enough, Evan helped start my career well over a decade ago, and we have remained good friends ever since,” Graham told the media outlet.

“I have consistently turned to him for guidance over the years as I navigated my journey in this industry, and he has never steered me wrong. This is a natural alignment. I am very grateful to join forces with a great man and solid friend like him.”

Graham is no stranger to the music industry. Having released four studio albums, the talented multi-hyphenate performer has collaborated with hitmakers like Babyface and Prince.