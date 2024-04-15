MadameNoire Featured Video

New York mom Adriana Alvarez valiantly squared up to her teen daughter’s attempted kidnapper, George Vassiliou. A Ring camera captured the incident.

The chilling disturbance took place during the morning hours of Jan. 23, according to a GoFundMe page made for the courageous mom. As seen on camera footage, Lex, 18, returned to her Astoria, Queens, apartment complex after walking her dogs. Vassiliou, 35, a deli worker, seemingly waited to attack her and forced her down the staircase. The teenager’s mom was startled by her daughter’s screams and dashed into the hallway from inside her apartment.

“I never heard her scream like that. It’s my baby, you can’t take her,” Alvarez told NBC News as she recalled the Jan. 23 incident. “I remember being thrown onto the heater … he’s just pepper spraying me, he’s punching me.”

She continued: “You never imagine this kind of thing would happen to you, especially in your own building. It was horrible.”

Alvarez immediately chased the pair. The mother and teen duo fought valiantly down four flights of stairs against the attempted abductor. During the brawl, the attempted kidnapper violently defended himself with pepper spray and struck the matriarch in the face. Moments later, a neighbor sprang to the ladies’ defense with a “stick,” which presented Alvarez with an opportunity to get her youngster inside the neighbor’s home. However, the disgruntled man pulled at Alvarez’s hair and struck her more in the back.

Finally, Lex found her way out of Vassiliou’s grasp. She and her mom made it outside and pleaded for help. A neighbor eventually came out and was able to hold the alleged snatcher until police arrived on the scene. The GoFundMe page revealed that the brave mom suffered from an orbital eye fracture, dislocated shoulder and elbow and nerve damage from the struggle.