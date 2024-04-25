MadameNoire Featured Video

Did you know that a Black man is one of the biggest contributors to today’s Los Angeles? Paul Revere Williams was a well-known Black architect in the 20th Century who designed some of Los Angeles’ historic buildings. Yet, according to Mackenzie Amanda, racial segregation prevented him from admiring his creations.

Amanda is a TikToker who uses her platform to share untold architecture, art and design stories. On March 19, she posted a video acknowledging Williams’ influence on Los Angeles, specifically the infrastructure.

Williams contributed to the prestigiousness of the hotel when the operators employed him to make certain updates. At that point, the hotel was known to host many celebrities. One of the major updates Williams made was to the logo on the building, which comprised his handwriting.

“Williams designed the hotel’s iconic Polo Lounge and Crescent Wing, as well as the signature signage,” Amanda explained. “He’s also credited with choosing the eye-catching pink and green color scheme that the hotel is known for.”

However, unlike the white guests, Williams couldn’t enjoy his creation due to segregation.

“Even though he elevated, the hte,’s look to con status,” Amanda continued. “His granddaughter actually reported that when he tried to grab a bite to eat by the pool, the waiters wouldn’t even sit him.”

In addition to the Beverly Hills Hotel, Williams is credited for designing thousands of buildings in the city, from hospitals to residents.

“He is known for designing buildings such as the Los Angeles County Courthouse and Saks Fifth Avenue. He is credited as part of the team that helped design LAX airport, Saint Jude’s Medical Research Hospital (free of charge), and many churches and hotels around the world.”

Amanda added that the late and great architect designed homes for celebrities like Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra. Today’s celebrities like Denzel Washington, Ellen DeGeneres and Andy Garcia have lived in dwellings Williams created.

But it wasn’t just the buildings he designed that made him a legend. Amanda mentioned that architects sometimes sit beside their clients to mull the designs. However, racial segregation made that impossible for Williams, so he learned to draw upside down for clients as they sat across from him.

His talents led to his induction into the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 1923, the highest honor for those in his profession.

According to Amanda, many of the records of Williams’ history were damaged in a building fire during the L.A. riots, but the Paul Williams Project aims to keep his legacy alive.