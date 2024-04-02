MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Tennessee police officer Maegan Hall reached a $500,000 settlement against the City of La Vergne following a department sex scandal involving allegations between Hall and multiple officers.

In February 2023, Hall sued the City of La Vergne and three of her superior officers, claiming she was “sexually groomed,” WSMV 4 reported. More than a year later, the City agreed to pay Hall $500,000 as a gross settlement, which included court costs, attorney’s fees, and expenses.

The suit came after Hall was terminated in January 2023 from the police department for alleged sexual encounters with multiple co-workers. La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis and Sergeants Henry “Ty” McGowan and Lewis Powell were also fired. Prior to the lawsuit, an investigation revealed details of sexual acts between these police officers on the property, shared explicit photos, videos and sexual harassment.

“While I was aspiring to protect my community, the La Vergne police department was not protecting me,” Hall, who is married, told NewsChannel 5 in an exclusive interview early last year.

In the lawsuit, Hall claimed members of the department threatened her position if she did not reciprocate their sexual advances. She said she was vulnerable and surrounded by predators who exploited her. The suit said Hall gave into the pressure to perform sexual acts because officers like Powell pressured her, according to WSMV 4.

“Maegan Hall was a vulnerable and optimistic 24-year-old woman who had applied to be a police officer in the City of La Vergne,” the lawsuit stated. “Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators.”

Since the case made national headlines, Hall’s lawyers asserted that she had been taunted online with social media memes and other negative publicity. The attention hindered her from regaining employment. For instance, Hall’s face has been plastered on social media memes and photoshopped pornography.

The lawsuit detailed, “Ms. Hall is entitled to an award of punitive damages against defendants Powell, McGowan, and Davis in an amount to be determined by a jury for the acts committed with malice or reckless disregard described in this complaint.”

Hall’s settlement money will not come from taxpayer dollars.