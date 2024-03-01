MadameNoire Featured Video

Two women, Danielle Buchanan and Maneva Currie, have filed a lawsuit against legendary R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne, 75, and the Greek Theater, the venue of his recent concert.

According to court documents obtained by People, Buchanan and Currie alleged that Osborne engaged in negligent and discriminatory behavior that caused them emotional distress and left them “disturbed.” They are also slamming the venue for negligence.

In their complaint filed in the Superior Court of California, Buchanan and Currie claimed that Osborne intentionally inflicted emotional harm on them during his show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California.

According to the suit, the incident allegedly occurred during Osborne’s concert on May 6, 2023, when he requested assistance from the audience to sing his 1986 hit “You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Song).”

Buchanan was chosen out of the crowd to sing, “Can you woo woo woo?” the song’s iconic chorus, and two large screens at the venue turned directly toward her to capture the special moment. Buchanan alleged that the sweet sing-a-long quickly turned sour when Osborne allegedly told the audience that he wanted “a white person” to belt the classic R&B tune. The suit noted that Buchanan was “smiling and ready” to sing the hit song, but her happy face quickly morphed into a look of embarrassment.

To quell the humiliating situation, Buchanan jokingly told the audience, “I’m white,” but Osborne’s staff quickly took the mic away and searched for another attendee to sing the song. Currie’s camera was rolling throughout the entire ordeal, the suit said.

Buchanan and Currie’s ethnicity remains unclear, but inside the suit, the two women claimed audience members were also baffled by Osborne’s request, with some calling out the L.T.D. singer for his “discriminatory behavior.” The embarrassing ordeal left them “emotionally disturbed,” so much so that they were unable to “enjoy” the rest of the show.

“Based on the public humiliation, [they] were afraid to engage socially in their lives for months, and eventually, as a result of the pain and suffering, they had to seek psycho-therapy,” the suit stated.

In addition to suing Osborne, Buchanan and Currie also took aim at the Greek Theater, accusing the venue of negligence and violating the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which safeguards against discrimination in California’s business establishments.

Inside the suit, Buchanan said she filed a verbal complaint with the Greek Theater after the show, but she allegedly never received a response from the venue. Both women are asking for over $2 million in punitive damages and a jury trial.

Osborne hasn’t commented on the suit, but netizens on X, formerly Twitter, have been chatting up a storm about the case. One user, who was allegedly at the May 6 concert, claimed that the incident wasn’t that serious. Other users defended the legendary R&B artist, calling the suit “ridiculous.”

Osborne, known for his soulful voice and hits in the R&B and pop genres, first gained fame as the lead vocalist of the band L.T.D. (Love, Togetherness and Devotion) in the 1970s, where he contributed to hits like “Love Ballad” and “Back in Love Again.”

After leaving L.T.D., Osborne launched a successful solo career in the 1980s, producing hits such as “On the Wings of Love,” “Stay with Me Tonight,” and “You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Song).” His smooth voice and romantic ballads made him a favorite among fans of R&B and adult contemporary music. Throughout his career, Osborne has released numerous albums and continues to perform live.



RELATED CONTENT: Black Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About The White House’s Juneteenth Celebration