Kim Kardashian reportedly warned her ex-husband Ye to tell his wife, Bianca Censori, to cover up when she’s around their children. And recent photos of the couple show the Yeezy architect got the message.

An anonymous source told the Daily Mail that the 43-year-old SKIMS founder disapproved of Censori’s salacious clothing she has been spotted wearing in public and didn’t want her skimpy choice of fashion seen around her kids—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with the rapper.

The source said Kardashian spoke with her ex-husband and warned him to tell his wife to dress more modestly around her kids.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” the source said. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

Censori’s outfit for her and Ye’s Valentine’s Day date showed she got the message.

On Feb. 14, the couple was spotted boarding a Black SUV to head to dinner in Florence, Italy, where the “Hurricane” rapper munched on a sandwich before entering the SUV.

The 29-year-old architect donned a long black trench coat and open-toed boot heels. It’s unknown if she was wearing anything underneath the coat.

Regardless of Kardashian’s view of Censori’s fashion choices, sources claim the women are cordial with each other.

The reality star’s latest words to Ye came after the internet bashed the mom of four because of a viral photo of her eldest daughter, North, drawing.

Dated Feb. 13 on a notepad, North, 10, answered a question about three things she was grateful for.

“I am grateful for the Vultures 1 album because it is insanely good,” the child wrote. “I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive, this amazing album wouldn’t have come out. Lastly, I am grateful for the song “Carnival.”

At the bottom of the notebook is the 10-year-old’s controversial drawing of her father’s album cover. The drawing was the photo of Censori with her back to the camera, with a diaphanous piece of cloth barely covering her rump. Ye stood next to her in an all-Black ensemble and mask.

The 10-year-old drawing such a racy photo disturbed cybernauts, and they slammed the parents.

“This can’t be the same man who was complaining about the influence he thinks Kim would have on her by letting her meet Ice Spice,” one person wrote.

“Certain things my child will never see until she is grown. On her own accord,” an Instagrammer typed.

“Imagine saying you trying to protect your daughter from her mother for showing skins just to have her drawing pics of your new wife bare a$$.”

“Y’all are ignoring that she drew his wife half naked. Clearly, she sees how Kanye has [Censori] dressing. That’s problematic.”

On Monday, Feb. 12, Ye shared he was unapologetic about posting his wife on his Instagram while walking in an airport.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” he said. “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ ’Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music, ’cause I’m happy.”

He continued, “So, don’t ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go fuck yourself. Seriously. Leave me, leave the king the fuck alone. I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your fucking Instagram.”