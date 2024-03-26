MadameNoire Featured Video

BMF star Lil Meech is mourning the death of his beloved grandmother, Deborah E. Simmons. On March 25, the actor took to Instagram to announce the sad news of his grandma’s passing, sharing a picture of Simmons’ funeral obituary.

“My angel with us forever,” the star penned.

Within the emotional notice, tender moments were depicted of the matriarch enjoying time with Meech, his father, Big Meech, and various other family members. On her wedding day, one photo captured the sweet grandmother in a gleaming white gown.

Simmons, the mother of Meech’s biological mom, Latarra Eutsey, was characterized as a “kind” and “wise” woman. The obituary highlighted her reputation for generosity through her “righteous deeds.”

Earlier this month, a funeral was held for Simmons.

According to the front of Simmons’ obituary, a homegoing service was held for the beloved matriarch on March 14 in Dania Beach, Florida.

On Monday, Meech — also known as Demetrius Flenory Jr. — shared a photo from Simmons’ funeral on his Instagram page. The image featured him smiling with his mother, Eutsey, and his paternal grandmother, Lucille Flenory, as they celebrated Simmons’ life. In the caption, the Hollywood actor and emerging rapper wrote, “Rest in peace, grandma.”

Subsequently, he shared another series of photos showcasing his younger self with Simmons, his mother, Eutsey, and his father, Big Meech.

Fans on Instagram poured into the comments, sending love and condolences to the celeb.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Lil Meech,” one user wrote. “My deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to you and your family. I’m praying that God provides you with healing and that he envelopes you with his warm embrace.”

Another netizen commented, “Grandmas are the best. May she rest in peace and cover you all.

Meech and his grandmother appeared to be close.

In January 2022, the BMF actor penned a sweet open letter to his grandmother in honor of her birthday, telling fans he was thankful for the chance to spend “another year” with her. Adorned in a blessings hat, Simmons could be seen sitting next to Meech, wearing an oxygen tube and a huge smile, as the 23-year-old star wrapped her in a warm hug.

“Wishing more life to my heart in human form,” Meech wrote in the caption. “Never played with me growing up. She was strict on me but made sure I was smart and a man. Her and my mom. Made sure I knew a man was a provider for his family. I love u,” the BMF stand-out added.

Simmons’ nurturing but tough personality was captured in a TikTok video shared in December 2023, where the grandmother could be heard hilariously lecturing Meech to oil his hair.

Watch the sweet clip below.

