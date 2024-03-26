MadameNoire Featured Video

Not too long after the Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour, several cities began to sell out. The femcee had no choice but to add a couple more shows.

On March 13, Megan popped up on Instagram with a Hot Girl Summer Tour magazine graphic, calling all the hotties to a city near them for her hot summer tour. The towns included listed Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Memphis, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

She also has shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London. A second post included dates and more cities, showing that the tour would run from May 14 to July 27. Megan also announced Glorilla as an opener.

“Thee Hot Girl Summer Tour is here, and I’m bringing my girl, Glorilla, with me.”

The demand for tickets to Megan’s tour was so high that the “Cobra” rapper added more dates.

“Since you already sold out a few dates so quickly, I added another Atlanta and Chicago date!!!! Chicago, Sunday, May 19, and Atlanta, Friday, May 31,” the 29-year-old rapper wrote in an Instagram post shared on Friday, March 22. “Get your outfits and be ready to party hard in the VIP Lounge, hotties!! And don’t start fussing Houston Hotties, lol. I’m trying to figure out how I can add another date!!!”

The demand continued increasing, prompting the “Hiss” hitmaker to add additional shows.

“As promised, thee 2nd date has been added!!!! Houston night 2 is on June 15,” she wrote on Saturday, March 23.

Ticket prices vary depending on location and seat preference, and the same applies to the VIP package and ticket availability for the Hotties Club pit.\

Megan’s tour announcements followed Megan baring her fangs at haters in her latest releases, “Cobra” and “HISS.”

“HISS” reached the top of the Apple Streaming (globally and nationally) and iTunes (internationally) charts. On Feb. 5, the rapper posted her gratitude for landing the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, surpassing Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me” and Taylor Swifty’s “Cruel Summer.”

“My first solo debut #1,” she started the post. “We made so much HISSTORY with this one! Ju (Julian Martel Mason), remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats! Now, we got our first #1 together! I think me and [Bankroll Got It] met during an intense game of paper, rock, scissors at a party in 2021 and we’ve been locked in ever since. Thank you to everyone that ran it up!!! I’m so thankful, so grateful, so appreciative!!! Hotties, we got thee album and thee Hot Girl Summer Tour next. Let’s stay focused and stay positive and keep going up!!!”

Get your tickets to Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour now!