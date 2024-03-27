Johnson has led Goode Foods on an extraordinary journey of growth and transformation with a mission to provide high-quality canned beans and vegetables that prioritize nutrition without compromising on taste or convenience.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Loyola University Chicago, Johnson embarked on a mission to revolutionize the canned food industry, a journey that took almost 20 years in the making, starting with his parents.

“My father started this brand after working 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry. My mom was also a microbiologist,” he said in an interview.

“I have taken over, and my sister. We are a family-owned business; there are no investors. It’s just us, how it should be. We are running a business, brick by brick,” he continued.

From the outset, Johnson understood the importance of offering healthy alternatives to the highly processed and unhealthy canned foods that dominated the market.

Under Johnson’s leadership, Goode Foods underwent a remarkable evolution. What began as a family-owned business delivering cans from the trunks of cars soon expanded into a nationwide operation. Johnson’s strategic vision and unwavering commitment to quality propelled Goode Foods to secure distribution deals with major retailers such as Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, and Target, among others.

One of Johnson’s most significant achievements was transforming Goode Foods’ distribution channels from government contract-based to retail-based. This strategic shift not only increased the company’s reach but also boosted its market share, cementing its position as a leader in the canned food industry.

Despite his success, Johnson remains grounded and focused on the values that have guided him from the beginning. He emphasizes the importance of sustainability and ethical farming practices, ensuring that Goode Foods’ products are not only nutritious but also environmentally responsible.

“You have to understand where the intentions are,” he said.

Johnson is passionate about giving back to the community. Through initiatives such as children’s books that educate young readers about farming, Goode Foods is positively impacting beyond the realm of canned goods.

As Goode Foods continues to thrive under Johnson’s leadership, the future looks bright for this family-owned enterprise. With a commitment to quality, nutrition, and sustainability, Andrew E. Johnson and Goode Foods set a new standard for Black excellence in the canned food industry.

Check out his interview below: