Content creator Jessica Pettway, well-known for her influential presence in beauty, fashion and lifestyle on YouTube, died on March 11 after a battle with stage three cervical cancer and a misdiagnosis with fibroids. Pettway was 36.

On March 15, E! Online reported that Pettway’s sister Reyni Brown confirmed the news of the passing alongside a photo of both sisters.

“It’s my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth,” Brown wrote. “I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago, and my heart has never felt pain like this.”

Brown continued as she described her “amazing, strong, confident” sister who had “so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother.”

The announcement comes nearly nine months after Pettway took to Instagram to share candidly her cervical cancer misdiagnosis for fibroids. In July 2023, the beauty influencer recalled her first experience with “intense vaginal bleeding” in June 2022. Her husband would later find her unresponsive in July 2022.

“I was rushed to the hospital, where they told me that the extreme blood loss was due to ‘fibroids.’ My gyno made it seem like it was so normal and common,” Pettway disclosed, adding that “I was hospitalized again for the same thing.”

Furthermore, Pettway explained that the bleeding eventually stopped and was replaced with “labor-like” pains. In February 2023, when the bleeding returned, an oncology doctor performed an outpatient biopsy. The results uncovered stage three cervical cancer.

“Being told I have cancer didn’t devastate me. It was the reaction of those close to me,” Pettaway wrote.

Pettway’s community of fans has flooded in with heartwarming messages from grieving her loss.

“This is absolutely horrific. A preventable death of such a beautiful person.ðŸ’”,” a fan commented.

“Rest in Power, Jessica!!!! Jessica was always so beautiful in all her post,” another wrote.

Pettway’s comment section also empowered women to take charge of their health during and outside medical appointments.

“It is imperative that you demand testing and further work up. Follow your intuition. Some of these doctors do the bare minimum only to have patients come back with the same symptoms,” a supporter wrote.

“GiRLS!! Advocate for yourself…Always always get a second opinion…!!,” another chimed in.

Pettway, who leaves behind two kids and a husband, joined YouTube in November 2013. She posted 441 videos, garnering over 229,000 subscribers and millions of views.