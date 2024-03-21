MadameNoire Featured Video

A pair from two different parts of the globe captivated the internet with their New York City meet-cute story.

In an Instagram clip posted by influencer Eric Jeng on Monday, March 11, Terrence of Atlanta and Jasmine of Poland shared they met about 48 hours before Jeng approached them for an interview.

They were at the airport boarding their flight when they saw each other, and Jasmine ended up sitting next to him.

“I was thinking about talking to him, but I guess I was afraid, so I didn’t,” Jasmine, a rapper and an aspiring lawyer, said.

Terrence didn’t converse with her initially because he feared getting rejected and being forced to sit on the plane for two awkward hours.

At one point in the interview, Jasmine got closer to Terrence. Jeng asked if there was sexual tension in the air, but Terrence, who’s an influencer, corrected him, saying there was tension.

“When we got off the plane, I just turned around and asked her for her name,” Terrence said.

Jasmine said she was happy when he made the first move by asking for her name.

“It was the last chance.”

Terrence made a jaw-dropping statement about how the two were supposed to leave the same day Jeng interviewed them but opted to remain in New York for the entire week.

Terrence credited fate for making their meet-cute story a possibility.

“I agree. It feels like it was meant to happen,” Jasmine said.

“Whatever happens, happens. And it just works,” Terrence stated at the end of the video.

Commenters under Jensen’s video blabbed about getting an update on the status of their potential relationship.

“Oh, my, I’m giddy for strangers. Can they make their IG so I can follow this, please? Good luck to you two!”

“I want a follow-up in 3 months! And then I want to be invited to the wedding!”

“Can we follow and do an update at the end of the week? I’m now invested!!!”

“She better be a US citizen in a few years, lol.”

“And them correcting the ‘sexual tension’ to ‘tension.'”

“Well, I’m rooting for this ‘tension’ to blossom into love!!!!!”

Terrence doesn’t have any photos of Jasmine on his Instagram, but in two posts, many have asked for updates. On Thursday, March 14, Jasmine posted three pictures of her in a bedroom with pink roses.

“Valentine’s Day in NY. Shot taken by [Terrence],” the caption read. Terrence took to the comments, confirming he took the photos.