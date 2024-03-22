MadameNoire Featured Video

Peter Thomas is tired of all the questions about his off-screen relationships with some of his Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.

Live Bitez posted a recording of Thomas’ live on March 20, in which the former RHOA cast member chilled in bed while declaring that questions about his cast members irked him, explicitly regarding him and Nene Leakes.

“Everybody’s asking what happened with me and Nene,” he said. “You know, there’s valleys and mountains. She’s in the valley. I’m on the mountain. I’m in the mountains. She’s in the valley. All right? Fuck you want want me to say? We don’t live together. And when you’re friends with people, you got to agree to disagree. One person can’t be right all the time.”

The 63-year-old restauranteur then acknowledged a comment asking about Porsha. Thomas initially thought they were asking about his daughter until everything clicked.

“What’s happening to Porsha? My daughter? What do you mean what’s happening? What do you mean by that? Are you talking about Porsha on the show? Because y’all ask me about people on the show,” he said, adding that the cast isn’t as close as they seem on the show. “You know I really don’t see them, right? I don’t see them; we don’t wake up every day and, like…call each other. We’re not friends like that. We’re really not, okay? It was a TV show. We’ll get together to do a TV show. When that season was over, we don’t see each other.”

In October 2023, Thomas appeared on Michelle “ATlien” Brown’s show to discuss his life, business, and more.

At one point, he clarified that he didn’t introduce Leakes to her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, despite the two men being friends before they started dating.

He also spilled personal information regarding Leakes’ relationship with Nyonisela Sioh, saying, “Knowing both of them, I think that they need each other. But I think them motherfuckers make each other crazy, too. He’d come, and he’d sleep on my fucking couch all the time…anytime time he sleeps on my couch, I know them niggas are cussing each other out.”

Leakes took to her YouTube channel to express her disagreement with Thomas spilling tea on her private relationship with Sioh. She told him to mind his business.

“You need to mind your business, okay? Because you don’t know the backstory, Peter, you just need to get your story and facts right before you start engaging in someone else’s relationship,” Leakes said.