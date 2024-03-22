MadameNoire Featured Video

Emeka Ihedigbo, a proud father of two hailing from Texas, sent heartstrings tugging on TikTok after his wife, Nika Diwa, captured the heartwarming moment when their 3-year-old daughter, Zizi, attempted to give him a manicure.

“Walked in on my husband’s nail appointment with our toddler,” Diwa captioned her hilarious TikTok video which has garnered over 6 million likes and thousands of views.

In the amusing video shared March 9, Ihedigbo takes on the role of his daughter’s client while she transforms into a skilled manicurist at their makeshift salon. With comedic flair, the proud father displays large pink and orange drinking straw extensions as his daughter, Zizi, confidently paints his nails. Their interaction is filled with playful banter, mirroring the lively atmosphere of a nail salon.

“How was your day today?” the young cutie asks her dad, to which he replies, “Oh my goodness it was hectic.”

The funny clip quickly pans to Zizi asking Ihedigbo if Diwa is his “Mommy.”

While flashing a silly smirk, the father of two replied, “Well sort of. I call her mommy.”

During their funny nail consultation, one of Ihedigbo’s extensions appeared to break. The proud dad used some humor to address the issue.

“I’d never be one to question your work…” Ihedigbo said, to which Zizi sassily replied, “’Cause you’re not being careful. You’re not being careful. So that’s not my fault.”

When Ihedigbo asked his 3-year-old daughter if she was going to fix the broken nail, Zizi hilariously informed him that the repair would cost “extra.”

“You have to take care of yourself,” the toddler said, before advising her father to do his “best.”

The youngster added, “That’s all that matters.”

Netizens react to the manicure clip.

In the comments section, fans were tickled by the adorable daddy-daughter moment. Some were happy to see Ihedigbo spending quality time and bonding with his daughter, creating memorable moments with the little one. Other users were blown away by Zizi’s wisdom, confidence and sass.

“Omg, she sounds like an actual nail tech, too! That’s how they talk to you.” “Best girl dad EVER!” “Best daddy in the world. This is so important. She’ll never forget this.” “The ‘It’s gonna cost extra’ had me rolling.” “Not her gaslighting you instead of fixing her work.” “A motivational & positive queen too? You might be walking out with a missing nail or two, but it’s top-tier service nonetheless.”

Diwa’s tender video was also shared on the LaLaBuBaby Instagram page March 11, where one male user questioned if Zizi’s mother should have participated in the manicure scenario instead of her father.

“Isn’t this what the Mother is for???” the male netizen penned. His comment was quickly shut down by several users.

“This is what an *involved father* looks like,” one person replied. “The type that raises healthy girls without daddy issues. You need to be involved in all your children’s lives, whether male or female. Neglect of a female child has consequences on how they grow up.”

Another Instagram user commented, “This little girl wanted to play with her daddy and he is making sure that it happens. And all of you with daddy issues have something negative to say. This is the most precious thing to a daughter is for her to spend time with him doing what she wants to do.”

We agree. This video was so precious!

