In honor of the Black men who have raised or helped raise fantastic children, MADAMENOIRE presents The Men Who Made Me.

MADAMENOIRE’s Senior Editor, Keka Araujo, explored the vulnerable side of Black fatherhood by speaking candidly with iOne’s Vice President of Content, Kirsten West Savalli, Slam Poet Champion and Star of TV One’s Verses And Flow Prentice Powell, Media Personality and Host of Listen To Black Men Mouse Jones, prominent Michigan attorney Nishawn Spiller and reality tv’s first openly gay Black star and entrepreneur Ray Cunningham III, affectionately known as Misster Ray about the impact their fathers had in their lives.

The guests were vulnerable; some even shed thug tears as they passionately expressed their love and admiration for their fathers. There were many touching moments in the 10-minute The Men Who Made Me video. Here are some of the standout moments that are sure to tug at your heart.

West Savalli honored her dad, who passed away in 2011, by sharing that her dad drove through hell and high water (almost 500 miles) to get to her after hearing how distraught the boss was while away at college in Atlanta. After losing her mom at 16 months old, West Savalli admitted that was the support she needed from her “ever-present” patriarch. West Savalli also reflected on how she found that same love and support in her late husband.

Spoken word Grammy nominee candidate Powell reflected on the absence of a father made him highly conscientious of what kind of man and father he didn’t want to be. He poignantly expressed how his four children “taught him” how to care for and love others because of how they loved him.

Jones gave it up to Vaughn Hunter for raising him when his birth father failed him. The Brooklynite also shared that Hunter was the epitome of “cool” when he first met him, and the doting dad even played with him, solidifying their bond. He also revealed how his father cared for other youngins in a three-block radius in their neighborhood and instilled “confidence” in him as he set out to accomplish his goals. Jones also bigged up his daddy for “shaping him” into the man he is today.

One of Spiller’s fondest moments of her father was when she was a small girl on the playground trying to tackle the menacing “big kid’s monkey bars.” The bustling attorney recalled falling and skinning her knee while the patriarch encouraged her to return and hit the monkey bars again. Spiller also divulged that she was in awe of how much her father, who passed away in January 2017, gave himself to other children without fathers with resources and time. She was incredibly proud to be “Moe’s daughter.”

Cunningham, who honored his older two namesakes, was moved to tears when he spoke about how his daddy “championed” him. Misster Ray revealed to viewers that the swag he proudly carries– is directly from Papa Bear. Cunningham beamed as he talked about his accomplishments and having the chutzpah from his father.

As we honor Black men on Father’s Day and in the Men Who Made Me, it is imperative to note that Black men are more present in their children’s lives than any other racial group. And although stereotypes and systemic racism undermine Black men’s love for their children, we appreciate the brothers who show up and out for the kids.

Happy Father’s Day from MADAMENOIRE!