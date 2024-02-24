MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest edition of Tales From TikTok comes from @Tujuana_Monique, who reads shocking and hilarious confessions from netizens online. On Jan. 31, the TikTok influencer read a confession from a seemingly jealous baby daddy who wasn’t too pleased to hear and see the mother of his child moving on with a better man.

According to the post, the envious baby daddy was pissed off at the mother of his son for trying to “level up” without him.

The upset netizen claimed that he noticed some pep in the step of his former lover when she began “changing her routine” and taking night classes. According to the frustrated father, his son’s mother began acting brand new after meeting a “nerdy” looking guy, who has now been caring for her and their son.

The last straw for the ticked-off baby daddy was when the nerdy-looking dude took his baby mother and their son apartment hunting. He tracked them down via the mother’s cellphone and approached the unidentified man about his behavior.

“I was going to knock him out. I approached him with my hands in my pocket. And before I could do anything, he was smiling at me with his Glock shoved in my stomach,” @Tujuana_Monique shockingly read.

The nerdy gent pulled out his Glock “so smooth” that his baby mother thought they were having a cordial conversation.

“He told me he would end me in my sleep and never get caught,” @Tujuana_Monique read.

According to the letter, the jealous baby daddy is trying to “put another baby” in the mother of his child to end her new and healthy relationship. After reading the petty confession, @Tujuana_Monique advised the netizen to “go to hell.”

“Your baby mama is trying to do better for herself and your child, and you see a problem with it? So, it tells me everything I need to know about you. That’s probably why she left your ass.”

In the comments section, TikTok users called out the bogus baby daddy for his jealous behavior. Other users applauded her new man for stepping up.

“Nerdy, lanky, supporting her, leveling up and smooth with a blick? I love that for her.” “Where are these nerdy men located? Asking for me.” “The fact that he plans to sabotage her with another baby just to keep her from leveling up.” “He rolled up on the wrong one. I approve of this message.”

Wow, this latest edition of Tales From TikTok was something else. He better get up, get out and get something!

