A TikToker has gone viral for her “silk press gone wrong.”

Young and beautiful Ayana, @theayanamoody, explained how she cooked her fresh silk press overnight in saran wrap. The initially naive TikToker — now all the wiser — thought wrapping her straightened hair in the plastic film would make it look even better in the morning. The next day, her unfortunate but hilarious recording captured her genuine heartbreak over her hair reverting to its kinkier state.

“So I decided to silk press my hair last night, and I thought I was trying to be professional by wrapping it with the [saran wrap],” @theayanamoody explained.

“I was distraught… I wanted to cry, I wanted to scream — all the hard work last night, I just wanted to [screams]. This is the diary of an angry, sad and mad Black woman,” she continued, making light of her epic fail hairstyling. “I should have known something was wrong when I felt my scalp was kinda wet. I started smelling the product I put on my head and thought, ‘Something ain’t right,’ but I was sleeping so good!”

The video of her reaction showed the tears in her eyes during the failed silk press’s take down. Ayana said she could only blame herself, especially because she had made the same mistake in middle school before Picture Day.

In her caption, she jokingly said the video made her sick to her stomach. Text on the video called her hair a “silk press gone wrong.”

Over 2.1 million viewers have seen the funny TikTok, and it’s been liked by 368,500. Moreover, the @theayanamoody’s clip received thousands of comments.

Many couldn’t help but tease Ayana for her genuine mistake and unfortunate results.

“NOT A SILK PRESS BOIL.” “Saran wrap to bed is crazy.” “My jaw DROPPED, FELL OFF and WALKED OUT THE DOOR!”

Besides the sisterly joking, Black women also filled the comments with sister advice. They highlighted that the saran wrap method wasn’t a set-it-and-forget-it styling method. The friendly netizens also explained that Ayana sleeping for hours with the saran wrap sweated out all her hard work.

“You sweated out your silk press, the saran wrap created moisture. Next time wrap with only the silk scarf.” “Never wrap your hair in plastic because it holds humidity when you sweat from your scalp.” “It trapped the heat which caused moisture and resulted in frizzy hair.” “The saran wrap is for sitting under a hooded dryer on COOL for like 15 minutes.”

Ayana wasn’t all the way wrong in her thought process; she was just severely misguided.

In 2015, Philly-based hairstylist Annagjid “Kee” Taylor, aka @deeperthanhair, explained how to do the method correctly on YouTube. She tightly wrapped her client’s hair with the plastic and specified that there should be “no air pockets.” The next step was to sit under a hooded dryer or soft hood on the medium or cool setting for 5 minutes.

In contrast, the hairstylist noted that silk-pressed tresses could sit with the saran wrap on for 10 minutes without a dryer.

“Now, this technique is not only for stylists. You can stand at home and press your hair out, and you can do it too!” Kee encouraged.

Peep the example of the slayed saran-wrapped silk press below!

