Miami Gardens was a culmination of Black excellence, culture, music and community this past weekend via the 17th annual Jazz In The Gardens (JITG) Music Festival. And MadameNoire was there to give you all the deets.

For two days (March 9 and 10), Black diasporans converged on the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to dance, sing, listen to top-tier talent, enjoy good food and celebrate Black culture at the city’s largest Black Jazz festival. The star-studded lineup at Jazz In The Gardens included Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Trina, Trick Daddy, Too Short, DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic,” DJ Nasty, JT from the Poison Clan, Lil Kim, TI, Jeezy, Uncle Luke, Rick Ross, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, Omarion, Tink, Eric Bellinger, Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Maxwell, Jaheim, October London, Summer Walker, Davido and Jazmine Sullivan.

I fully immersed myself in all the fine ratchetry. I sang at the top of my lungs in the exquisite Titanium Lounge and down by the stage. I twerked, threw ass in a circle and had a good ole time. Back to business.

On March 9, platinum-selling singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger opened Saturday’s festivities with an energetic performance. Chicago-born artist Tink gave the crowd sexy energy as she eased through her set. JITG blessed fans with a nod to the Dirty South—specifically, Dade County. Miami Garden Mayor Rodney Harris presented Trick Daddy and Trina with a key to the city after he and his partner in rhyme brought the house down. The honor wasn’t previously announced, but it was touching to see Trick and Trina honored by the city and county that raised them. Rick Ross got in his bag singing hits from his MMG collab era.

Fantasia sang down per usual on Saturday night, and the crowd ate her up during her off-the-chain- rendition of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.”

Kirk Franklin’s adrenaline-pumping spiritual performance had the crowd going to church, while Jazmine Sullivan did what Jazmine does. Afrobeats star Davido had the crowd turned up during his set.

Summer Walker headlined JITG’s first night. Indeed, Jazz In The Gardens was a multigenerational party, and Walker did her thing.

Sunday’s lineup was equally stellar. October London opened the March 10 festivities with sounds from his debut album. Tamia shut it down when she sang “Can’t Get Enough,” and the steppers proceeded to hustle. Even the native Canadian got in on the ballroom action.

DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” had JITG concertgoers turnt. Performances by Lil Kim, Too Short and Uncle Luke had fans and celebrities alike shaking a little something at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Jeezy and TI showed up and out for Miami Gardens, and the A with their series of trap hits.

Maxwell closed out JITG with hits like “Pretty Wings” and “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” The veteran singer, donning a stunning white suit, laughed and joked with the audience.

Both days at JITG were the ultimate Black, multi-generational, and cultural experience. If you opt to go, plan to get tickets for 2025 early!

Jazz In The Gardens had its best turnout yet, with over 40,000 people converging on Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens is the largest Black-American enclave in Florida and hosts JITG annually.