MadameNoire Featured Video

Musical festival season is approaching and Miami’s Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) should be on your list.

Single-day tickets for the two-day event will go on sale Feb. 2, according to a post shared on the JITG Instagram page Jan. 30. Amex Card holders will get “first dibs” on single-day tickets before the general sale opens to the public on Friday.

According to the event’s website, prices for the two-day general admission will start at $186. The Titanium VIP package will cost upwards of $1,500 and will offer attendees an elevated seating area, access to the stage viewing zone, a parking pass, an open bar, light snacks, a dinner buffet and a dedicated bathroom. Comedians Jess Hilarious and Rickey Smiley will host the two-day festival.

Where and when will the festival take place?

Jazz in the Gardens will take place at the Hardrock Stadium in Miami, Florida, from March 9 to March 10. The festival will be packed with a star-studded list of performers such as Kirk Franklin, Omarion, Tink, Eric Bellinger, Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Jaheim and October London. Summer Walker, Davido and Jazmine Sullivan are scheduled to headline the first day of the event. Maxwell will take to the stage to headline on the second day.

This year, Jazz in the Gardens will unveil a fresh marketplace, accompanied by immersive activations and a food truck village for festival-goers. They have also partnered with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), a coalition of the top African American independent concert promotion and production companies in North America.

“BPC is thrilled to work alongside the City of Miami Gardens to enhance the already vibrant Jazz in the Gardens brand and take it to the next level,” Troy Brown, BPC Partner and Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement.

Rodney Harris, the mayor of Miami Gardens, is also thrilled for the return of Jazz in the Gardens.

“We are so excited to be hosting the 17th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival. This year’s partnership with the Black Promoters Collective promises an enhanced festival experience, and a line-up of talented artists who represent the diverse culture we have in Miami Gardens and the South Florida region.”

Will you be attending? Get your tickets now, and tell us in the comments section.

If you have the extra cash to attend more than one festival this year, consider flying down to Dallas, Texas, for TwoGether Land, too! The brand new festival spearheaded by the legendary ONE MusicFest, will be held at the iconic Fair Park in May during Memorial Day Weekend from May 25 to May 26.

Read more about the event below.

RELATED CONTENT: Y’all Ready?! ONE MusicFest To Hold Sister Festival TwoGether Land In Dallas