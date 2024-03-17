MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Ms. Pat declared she hasn’t dated outside her race due to the belief that other races don’t prefer bigger women.

On Nov. 22, 2023, Ms. Pat appeared on the TigerBelly podcast with Bobby Lee and divulged she never dated outside her race because “white men don’t date fat women.”

The conversation started after Ms. Pat stated white men invented “eating out” or “eating vagina” to compensate for the areas they lacked, where Black men succeeded—penetration.

Lee asked if the white men were good at it, but the comedian couldn’t answer. She never dated outside her race because she believed white men didn’t date fat women.

“They give [their] fat women to Black men, or they kill them,” Ms. Pat said. “You don’t watch Madlock? ‘Bitch, I said lose weight!’ And hits ’em in the head with a brick.”

She continued, “White men only like fat women if the couple is extremely poor. White people with money don’t want no out-of-shape white fat bitch.”

Pat, whose real name is Patricia Williams, is married but agreed with Lee, who said she could get “white dick” if she wanted to.

Instagram account, talkwave junction, posted a clip of the discussion, and commenters weighed in.

“I think she’s correct. I come from Greece, and I am considered a whale back home. Black men just think I am beautiful.”

“I’m biracial and overweight and single. I have never had an issue with men not liking my weight except white men. So she’s telling no lies there. But Mexicans, Indians, even Asian men. They don’t care. It’s only white men.”

“I ain’t that kinda white. What is it now? If she ain’t 180, she ain’t a lady. 210 count ya boy in.”

Many of the heavier white women commented on how men of their own race have criticized them for their body mass but had Black men “worshipping” their curves.

Although people believe Pat was joking, a 2009 study on the internet’s daters’ body type preferences showed that white males were “more likely than non-white men to prefer to date thin and toned women, while African-American and Latino men are significantly more likely than white males to prefer female dates with thick or large bodies.”

According to Health Digest, studies show that men (no specific race) preferred women with an hourglass figure and healthy BMI because the low waist-to-hip ratio suggests the woman is young and hasn’t been pregnant. It also indicates to them healthy fertility.