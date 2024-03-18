MadameNoire Featured Video

A Black heroic trauma nurse acted immediately to save a child’s life inside a popular Atlanta restaurant about six months ago. Charis Putmon’s stalwart actions went unnoticed as she received nationwide praise.

Watch the video here.

Putmon, a mom of five, told WSB-TV that it was date night for her and her husband, Chris. They ended up at a Tacos and Tequila in Cumming and were seated at the front of the restaurant. The mom of five ordered a margarita when disaster struck.

Surveillance video captured a mother bouncing her toddler in her arms while waiting at the front of the restaurant. After looking around, she returned her attention to him only to stop bouncing, put him down, and frantically tell her son to spit something out while shouting for help. He was choking on a mint.

“Spit it out,” she commanded before calling out for her husband. “Help! Help!”

Her husband rushed over to pat their son’s back, but nothing worked. The frantic mother called for help, and Putmon’s figure entered the frame. She stalked over to the family and, with her husband, Cory, backing her, convinced the family to allow her to save their kid’s life. Putmon performed the Heimlich on the child, and after three sharp thrusts, he could breathe again.

The mother immediately embraced Putmon, grateful for her saving her boy’s life. The boy’s father thanked Putmon’s husband and embraced him.

Putmon reposted the video, writing, “One of the greatest things I have ever done in this lifetime. Every time I rewatch this video, every single emotion I felt in this moment comes rushing back in. Literally the longest seconds of my life! The embrace from the mother will forever be tatted on my memory bank.”

Putmon explained what drove her to act so quickly.

“When I looked over, and I saw the look in the dad’s eyes, and the look of terror and despair on his face, that’s what made me jump up out of my seat,” Putmon said. “I just remember coming around and just picking the little boy up and reacting. I remember after the second, third thrust, I remember whatever was in his mouth was dislodged, and the dad was like, ‘Thank you, he’s OK.'”

Regarding the terrified mother, who hugged her, Putmon said she empathized with her.

“I looked her in the eyes and said I’m a mom of five, I get it,” she stated.

She has been a nurse for nearly a decade, mainly as a trauma nurse. One thing she wants parents to grasp from this traumatic experience is to get trained in life-saving skills.