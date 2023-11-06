MadameNoire Featured Video

Longtime nurse and business owner Shawntay Harris of Killeen, Texas, has made history as the first Black woman to be inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nurses.

The veteran medical professional and CEO of Eminent Healthcare Resources Consultants told KXXX that her achievement is meaningful because it breaks a glass ceiling for other nurses of color. She wants them to know that they can also achieve great recognition based on their work. Also, she’s happy to serve as a representation for Black nurses and their crucial presence, as “Patients have better outcomes when they are treated by healthcare partners that look like them.”

“When I was approached as a potential candidate to be inducted, I was like, ‘Oh, am I worthy? Have I done enough? How do I feel?'” Harris recalled. “Then when I looked at the other members of the academy, I was like, ‘Oh, no, there’s no one else who looks like me….”

“My goal in the academy is to keep doing what we’ve done,” she continued. “We want to diversify the academy, create mentorship programs so that others feel comfortable applying and help them through.”

The Texas-based CEO is one of eight fellows selected by the Emergency Nurses Association. Moreover, it is one of over 200 emergency nurses total who’ve been inducted into the prestigious and exclusive healthcare providers club in the last 17 years.

Her LinkedIn notes she has over 23 years of experience.

Eminent Healthcare Resources Consultants was established in 2006. It’s “a highly recommended training center that educates people on the importance of knowing CPR, First Aid, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support, the Emergency Nurses Pediatric Course, and the Trauma Nursing Core Course.”

Harris claimed to have trained over 240,000 nurses worldwide through the organization and provided them with leadership skills. The company’s website details that it is authorized by the American Heart Association.

While she has over 10 degrees and certificates related to nursing, Harris is currently pursuing her doctorate in the field with a focus on executive leadership. She is also President of the Texas Emergency Nurses Association and on boards for the Journal of Emergency Nursing and the Emergency Nurses Association Foundation, respectively.

A press release issued in June noted that the Emergency Nurses Association was founded in 2004. The Academy “recognizes and honors emergency nurses who have made enduring contributions to the specialty while also advancing the profession.” Additionally, fellows in the program “provide visionary leadership” to the Academy and the parent organization.

“This is one of the highest honors an emergency nurse can receive,” highlighted Emergency Nurses Association President Terry Foster. “The Academy encourages inductees to continue their contributions to emergency nursing as part of the application is on enduring contributions. Fellows continue to be an active and involved group of professionals in emergency nursing through mentorship and continued research. I’m proud to see this group inducted and excited to see what they will continue to do.”

