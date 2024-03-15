MadameNoire Featured Video

A barber’s video of his client’s drastic and instant glow-up due to a hair transformation has the internet’s jaws on the floor.

As Brent Faiyaz’s “All Mine” played in the video, the barber explained that the man in front of the camera was his client while showing what he was working with.

Although the man had hair in the back of his head, the center contained a bald spot, and his hairline receded to practically the middle part of his head. In other words, the barber’s client was bald.

“My client came to me like this, but guess how he gon’ leave, y’all,” the barber said.

The camera cut to the finished look, presenting the same man looking different as he rocked a fade and finger waves.

“Now, that’s how you bring that glow out. Look at my boy,” the barber said. “Light skin is back in. I’m trying to tell you.”

It’s unclear who the people in the video were or where the video originally came from, but influencer Jada the Stylist posted it on her Reels.

Commenters couldn’t believe how much the added hairpiece improved the man’s appearance and sounded off in the comments.

“He went from harassment to flighting.”

“This looks good, but the toxic in me said if we get in an argument, I’m snatching that shit off.”

“I’ll keep him in a unit. He won’t miss an appointment either.”

“Why did he turn into a raging red flag immediately?”

“Barber has a forever client! Bruh will be in that chair by any means necessary.”

“Yeah, this is magic. Don’t ever let your girl find out, though. She get mad and slap your wig cap back blue.”

“Something deep down inside says that he’s cheated on every woman he’s ever been with, and that’s why that hairline is gone!! RUN, ladies, RUN!! He bouta cheat again!!

“He look good. I don’t care. Women get in the chair and do the same thing. Salute the barber.”

“Went from ‘where’s my hug’ to ‘my bad, I fell asleep’ quick.”

“Bro will NEVER miss his appointment. You can count on his money every month!!”

“Why Tyler Perry can’t get these barbers backstage instead of putting those wigs from Wish on those actors?”

According to WebMD, some causes for male pattern baldness are sometimes diseases like thyroid issues or anemia, “radiation or chemotherapy treatments,” certain medications (blood thinners, steroids, high doses of vitamin A), scalp infections, dieting problems, stress and having tight hairstyles like ponytails, cornrows, or braids for years.