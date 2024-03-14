MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Jess Hilarious discussed co-parenting with her baby daddy, Rome, and how he dropped the ball in their relationship on Cam Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday with Cam Newton.

On Dec. 8, Jess sat with Newton, who asked how she could smoothly co-parent with her ex and baby daddy, Rome, and date other people.

“I’m the motherf—g breadwinner,” Jess, 32, said. “Me and my baby father ain’t even become best friends until I was Jess Hilarious. I’m like n—a…you told me I wasn’t going to be funny until I opened up for Martin, and then it’s like, ‘Ah, you know, my baby mama, she the funniest b—h I know.’ What?”

The Breakfast Club co-host explained that she and Roman established she was over him at some point after he cheated on her, but he wasn’t over her yet.

“He wanted to be able to control my every move and still have his fun and s—t,” she stated. I’m all for you having your fun, but you can’t do it with me.”

Jess and Rome were 20 when they were together and had their son, so when he cheated, she wasn’t ecstatic with the idea of ending it because she wanted a family.

“I wanted to be a family so bad, I was rolling with [him cheating],” she said, adding she never desired cheating back.

Rome (and Jess) tried to salvage their relationship, but he wouldn’t change.

“One day, we just sat. We had a f—g conversation,” she stated, giving an example of how the conversation went. “‘Look, I don’t want you. You don’t want me…I got your child. You don’t want me. I have your child, so that’s some type of control. You want to be able to control ’cause that’s one of his biggest things. He just like to be able to have some type of control.”

Jess told Rome how things would be, that she would date, and he wouldn’t have a problem with it.

“It took him a long time to respect that until I started getting money,” Jess continued. “He like threatening n—s and then anybody I date, he popping up and s—t like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s my son’s mother.’ ‘Alright, n—a, I’m f—g her.’ N—s I used to deal with talked to him just like that. Hurt your feelings. You don’t like getting your feelings hurt, Rome, don’t come over here.”

With Jess in a better career position than Rome, she’s no longer considered “Rome’s baby mother.” Now, he’s “Jess’ baby father,” and she feels damn good about that.

It wasn’t until the comedian started making money that Rome realized what he lost, but it wasn’t all hate between the two. Jess said that Rome was struggling while having more babies and getting into different relationships, and she helped him because she knew his traumatic background, like finding his mother dead at a young age.

“He was joined at the hip with his mom, so that’s what he’s looking for, and a lot of women and s—t, and I didn’t notice that until I got older and seen everybody that he dealt with after me,” she said.

Jess explained she didn’t have it in her heart to hate her baby daddy because of how draining it was. So, the comedian helped her baby daddy gain a platform with their co-parenting therapy sessions. She guaranteed nothing was going on with them.