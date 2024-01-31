MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s official! iHeartMedia and Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club officially announced Jess Hilarious as the official third co-host of the syndicated radio show Monday, Jan. 29.

Jess, whose full name is Jessica Robin Moore, took to Instagram with the chef kiss-worthy video containing an audio collage of all the nay-sayers—comprising radio hosts and vloggers—who doubted her December announcement that she was a permanent member of The Breakfast Club. The video zoomed into a white throne with gold trims and Jess’ body coming into perspective. As her figure clarified, co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God appeared from behind the throne.

It ended with her air date, Feb. 5, 2024.

“Thoughts bout Breakfast Club be like,” she captioned the video.

In another Instagram post, the 31-year-old social media personality posted a video of blog headlines claiming she was fired from the radio show with the audio of her ranting about her desire to join The Breakfast Club overlapping.

“I wanted to be on Breakfast Club,” she said in the audio clip. “That is something that I wanted. Who wouldn’t want to be the third co-host on a Hall of Fame show…the most viewed Black culture show? To join that, it’s big.”

The clip transitioned to the three hosts killing it at a photo shoot as more radio personalities talked smack about the comedian.

“Y’all looking at the first, exclusive look inside the BTS behind the rollouts, all of that. All the shit y’all been waiting for. All the motherfuckers who been doubting me and shit,” Jess claimed.

Jess’ new position starts Feb. 5 where she will join Envy and Charlamagne on weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

“I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club. She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of The Breakfast Club,” Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming, said. “Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

In an iHeartMedia press release, Jess said that becoming the third co-host will show others how versatile she is.

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms,” Jess said. “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”

The Wild N’ Out comedian announced she copped the third chair and will replace radio veteran Angela Yee on Dec. 23.

“I’m officially the third co-host. Y’all already know I put the fuck on for Baltimore City, specifically West Baltimore City,” the Baltimore baddie exclaimed to a cheerful audience.

Yee left The Breakfast Club in 2022 to do her Way Up With Angela Yee show, syndicated via iHeartRadio and her podcast, Lip Service.