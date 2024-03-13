MadameNoire Featured Video

Ice Spice clapped back at an X user who shared a criticizing post about the curve-hugging lace Dolce & Gabbana gown that she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

On March 11, the rapper, known for “Think U The Shit (Fart),” went on X (formerly Twitter) to address a netizen named @1800Viagra who criticized her fashion choices. The user wasn’t pleased with the lacey custom tule Dolce & Gabbana gown that the Bronx native wore to the Oscars afterparty on March 10, nor with any recent outfits.

“I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back,” the user penned.

Ticked off by the comment, Ice Spice responded to the critic.

“Let’s see u bitches in custom Dolce,” the rapper clapped back.

Netizens react to Ice Spice’s Vanity Fair Afterparty ensemble.

The snarky response sparked further objections in the comments section, with some siding with @1800Viagra. One user suggested that the rapper struggled with accepting “constructive criticism.” Another likened the glamorous gown to a Victoria’s Secret lingerie set, with some deeming it “cheap.” Several X users emphasized that the critique wasn’t a personal attack on the rapper but aimed to improve her style. They encouraged her to consider hiring a new stylist who could help diversify her wardrobe.

Several fans of the “Munch” artist rushed in to defend the star, applauding her daring outfit.

Eventually, @1800Viagra returned to the comments section to clarify her thoughts, writing that her post wasn’t made with ill intent.

“I’m not even mad at you, omg,” she wrote.

Ice Spice also apologized.

“Srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine,” the “Princess Diana” hitmaker replied.

Lace has undeniably emerged as a signature element of Ice Spice’s distinctive style, effortlessly complemented by her confidence and panache. In September 2023, the Grammy-nominated star turned heads at the MTV Awards in a custom white long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with lace tights that exuded allure.

Fast forward to February, when the “Barbie World” artist showcased her daring fashion at the People’s Choice Awards, seamlessly incorporating lace into her ensemble once again. This time, the Bronx baddie stunned in a red lace fishtail gown accentuated with fur trimming and a daring thigh-high slit.

Intriguingly, she paired the look with the unexpected addition of cheetah-print tights.

Admittedly, lace isn’t my preferred fabric, but personal preference takes a backseat to individual expression and creativity in fashion. Just as art, music, or writing serve as outlets for conveying unique perspectives and emotions, fashion is an extension of one’s identity, a truth epitomized by Spice’s style.

Let’s embrace her freedom to wear what speaks to her without unwarranted criticism.

